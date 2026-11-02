The Housemaid Stage Adaptation Announced With 2027 Tour Dates

The Housemaid stage adaptation is confirmed for 2027. Bekah Brunstetter writes the script. Matthew Dunster directs the touring production based on the hit novel.

The erotic psychological thriller franchise known as The Housemaid is expanding its reach to the stage. A new theatrical production will adapt the original novel, distinct from the recent cinematic success. This move capitalizes on the film's achievement of earning more than $400 million worldwide. The announcement confirms that the stage version will not continue the movie's narrative but instead return to the source material.

Script And Director Details

Bekah Brunstetter has been hired to write the script for this new adaptation. Brunstetter previously received a Tony Award nomination for her work on the Broadway musical The Notebook . Her extensive credits include writing for television series such as The Five-Star Weekend , This Is Us , and Maid . She also authored the play The Cake , which has been produced more than 100 times across the globe.

Also read Lionsgate's 'The Housemaid' Stage Adaptation Sets 2027 London Premiere

Matthew Dunster will serve as the director for this theatrical production. Dunster's theater resume features 2:22 A Ghost Story , which ran for 694 performances in London's West End. He also directed The Hunger Games: On Stage . During his career, he has received four Olivier Award nominations, and his Broadway production of Hangmen earned five Tony Award nominations.

Production Companies And Tour

The stage production is being developed by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot. This production is in association with Lionsgate, which distributed the successful film adaptation. The first announced tour dates begin at the Richmond Theatre on September 14, 2027. The initial run at this venue concludes on September 18.

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Following the opening at the Richmond Theatre, the tour will visit several other UK cities. These stops include Birmingham, Malvern, Brighton, and Cheltenham. Additional venues will be added to the schedule as the tour progresses. The production aims to bring the suspenseful narrative to audiences across the country.

Source Material And Film Plans

The stage adaptation is based on a story about a woman who takes a job as a housemaid for a wealthy family. She soon discovers that the household hides disturbing secrets. Author Freida McFadden expanded this narrative through sequels titled The Housemaid's Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching . The theatrical version focuses specifically on the original novel's plot.

This stage production is separate from upcoming film projects. The next major movie release is The Housemaid's Secret , which is scheduled for December 17, 2027. That film features Sydney Sweeney, who starred in the 2025 movie. Set photos from that upcoming production have recently circulated online. The stage play offers a different creative interpretation of the thriller genre for theatergoers.