The Housemaid Secret Set Photos Reveal Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Kalyn Kissing in NYC

New set photos confirm Sydney Sweeney and Kirsten Dunst in The Housemaid Secret sequel filming in New York, with Lionsgate greenlighting the project after the first film's $400 million success.

New set photos released on November 2, 2026, reveal Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Kalyn sharing an intimate, passionate kiss on the streets of New York City. ScreenRant highlighted the behind-the-scenes snapshots, which capture the romantic tension driving the upcoming thriller sequel. Sweeney is pictured in a hooded jacket between takes, providing the first clear visual evidence of the chemistry between the two leads during active production.

Sweeney returns to the role of Millie Calloway, continuing her character arc in the follow-up to the 2025 hit The Housemaid. The original film achieved massive commercial success, grossing approximately $400 million worldwide against a modest production budget of $35 million. This financial milestone prompted Lionsgate to officially greenlight the sequel a mere 17 days after the initial theatrical debut.

Also read Lionsgate Adapts The Housemaid Novel for London Stage in 2027

Paul Feig directs The Housemaid Secret, adapting the second novel in Freida McFadden's bestselling thriller trilogy. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who translates McFadden's narrative into a new visual format. The plot centers on Millie accepting a housekeeping position for a mysterious employer she is strictly forbidden from seeing, setting the stage for intense psychological drama.

The ensemble cast features significant additions alongside the returning lead. Kirsten Dunst joins the production as Wendy Garrick, while Brittany Snow plays a receptionist character named Marybeth. Paul Anthony Kelly stars as Douglas Garrick, adding depth to the household dynamics. Michele Morrone reprises his role as Enzo, maintaining continuity with the first film's storyline.

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Stephen Kalyn also appears in the cast as a character named Brock, contributing to the expanding narrative web. Notably, Amanda Seyfried, who starred in the original 2025 installment, will not return for this sequel. The exclusion of Seyfried marks a distinct shift in the franchise's core cast, focusing instead on new dynamics within the Garrick household.

Principal photography began in late September 2026, with production bases established in New York and New Jersey. Early documentation showed Sweeney filming scenes alongside Morrone in Hoboken during mid-October. These initial shots provided context for the gritty, realistic aesthetic expected from the thriller genre, grounding the story in authentic urban locations.

Additional imagery captured Kirsten Dunst sporting a black eye alongside Sweeney in Jersey City on October 26. This visual detail suggests intense dramatic sequences involving conflict or injury within the story. Production subsequently shifted to Manhattan for further filming, indicating a change in narrative setting and tone as the thriller escalates.

Recent photographs show Sweeney outside an elegant building featuring distinctive brass doors in late October. This location choice hints at the affluent settings typical of the McFadden universe. The visual progression from industrial Hoboken to upscale Manhattan mirrors the story's escalating tension and the protagonist's deeper immersion into a dangerous world.

The inclusion of Kirsten Dunst brings additional prestige and drawing power to the project. Her presence signals a shift toward higher-profile talent, potentially broadening the film's demographic reach. Combined with Sweeney's star power, the cast represents a strong commercial package for global distribution and streaming platforms.

The rapid development of The Housemaid Secret underscores the growing dominance of psychological thrillers in modern cinema. The franchise has demonstrated strong audience engagement, extending beyond traditional theatrical releases. Fans now have multiple avenues to experience the expanded universe, including potential virtual reality formats mentioned in industry reports.

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Lionsgate's strategic decision to accelerate production reflects confidence in the brand's longevity. The studio aims to capitalize on the immediate popularity of the first film while audience interest remains at its peak. This swift turnaround is relatively rare in major studio productions, highlighting the unique market conditions surrounding the property.

Current production activities indicate that filming is nearing significant milestones. With scenes shot across multiple New York locations, the visual narrative is taking shape. The studio will likely focus on post-production efforts following the completion of principal photography, ensuring a high-quality release.

Marketing strategies are expected to intensify as release dates approach. The successful rollout of the first film provides a template for promotional campaigns. Teasers and set photos continue to build anticipation among loyal fans and new viewers eager to see the next chapter.

Sweeney's continued involvement ensures consistency in character portrayal and audience connection. Her performance in the original set a high bar for emotional intensity and narrative complexity. The sequel promises to build upon this foundation, exploring new psychological depths for the Millie Calloway character.

The Housemaid Secret represents a critical test for sequels in the thriller genre. Its success will determine the future trajectory of the franchise and influence similar adaptations. Audiences will have the opportunity to judge the outcome when the film reaches theaters, marking a pivotal moment for Lionsgate.