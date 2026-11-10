The Housemaid Hits 30 Days Trending on HBO Max in the US

Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid has reached 30 days trending on HBO Max in the United States, ranking as the service's fifth most popular film.

Sydney Sweeney's R-rated psychological thriller The Housemaid has reached a notable streaming milestone on HBO Max in the United States. According to data from FlixPatrol, the film has spent 30 days trending on the platform, a run that covers nearly the entire period it has been available there since its release on October 9.

The film stars Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar, and Amanda Seyfried. Its streaming success follows a strong theatrical run, and the picture is now positioned to keep Sweeney's name high on the streaming charts while her next big-screen projects approach.

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The Housemaid Holds a Major Streaming Milestone

The Housemaid has trended on HBO Max for 30 days in the United States, according to FlixPatrol data, with the thriller remaining visible on the platform for nearly the full time it has been available. The R-rated film was added to the service on October 9, and its sustained presence shows that viewers have kept returning to it well after its launch.

The film currently holds the fourth longest total active streak on the streaming service's nationwide Top 10 chart. It trails three titles with longer runs: The Polar Express, with 99 days, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with 113 days, and Elf, with 116 days.

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The streak matters because it reflects steady audience interest rather than a single spike in viewing. Staying on a Top 10 chart for this long is a sign that word of mouth and continued discovery are sustaining the film after its initial debut week.

Chart Position and Competing Titles on HBO Max

The Housemaid is currently the fifth most popular film on HBO Max's US movie chart, according to the same FlixPatrol data. The ranking places the Sweeney thriller just behind a group of established titles on the platform.

The film has moved past several familiar movies on the chart, including the horror thriller The First Purge, Jennifer Lawrence's spy thriller Red Sparrow, Hugh Jackman's The Wolverine, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Christmas Vacation still holds a longer total streak on the Top 10 than The Housemaid does.

At the time of writing, the most-watched movie on HBO Max in the United States is The Invite. Like The Housemaid, The Invite was one of HBO Max's October arrivals, which means the two titles are competing for attention during the same release window on the service.

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The Housemaid's Secret and Sweeney's Next Projects

The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to The Housemaid, is scheduled to debut in theaters on December 17, 2027. Sweeney returns as Millie Calloway, and Lionsgate is handling the follow-up to a film that has become Sweeney's highest grossing release to date.

The original The Housemaid amassed a worldwide total of $400.5 million, which is Sweeney's highest box office figure so far. That result helps explain why Lionsgate moved quickly to bring a sequel only a couple of years after the 2025 release of the first film, which carried a runtime of 131 minutes and was directed by Paul Feig.

The sequel is based on Freida McFadden's follow-up novel, and it adds new cast members including Stephen Kalyn from Prime Video's Off Campus, Paul Anthony Kelly from Ryan Murphy's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, and Brittany Snow from Netflix's The Hunting Wives. Sweeney's own upcoming slate also includes a live-action adaptation of the video game Split Fiction, the sci-fi film Gundam opposite Noah Centineo on Netflix, and The Custom of the Country with Leo Woodall.