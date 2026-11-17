Home Depot appointed CFO Richard McPhail as CEO, effective Monday, replacing Ted Decker, who remains board chair. The company also promoted Ann-Marie Campbell and Jordan Broggi, and reported third-quarter results that beat estimates.

Home Depot announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail will become CEO, effective Monday, replacing Ted Decker, who steps down as president and CEO but will remain chair of the board.

The move follows Decker's medical leave of absence since August. Shares of Home Depot fell 2.3% after the announcement, even though the company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. McPhail, who has been with the company since 2005, will take the helm on Monday. Ann-Marie Campbell, a 41-year company veteran, was named president and chief operating officer.

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Jordan Broggi Named New Chief Financial Officer

Jordan Broggi will become the company's chief financial officer. Broggi has spent 13 years with Home Depot, most recently as executive vice president of interconnected retail. Decker, who took over as CEO in 2022, told analysts during a Tuesday call, I'm glad to be back and grateful for the support I received. The board and I have agreed that now is the right time to move to the next phase of our succession plan.

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McPhail tried to assure investors that Home Depot will remain a steady force, telling CNBC on Tuesday, We're not going to change course. He added that despite facing more challenges than at the start of the year, Home Depot is still taking material share from the market and from competition and that its Pro shoppers have remained resilient. Retailers like Home Depot have been facing a dual set of challenges amid a difficult environment.

High mortgage rates and a sluggish housing market have meant fewer people are buying new homes, while stubborn inflation has kept homeowners from taking on new projects and renovations. In the third quarter, Home Depot reported revenue of $43.4 billion, above expectations of $42.8 billion and up 4.9% from the same period last year. Net income was $3.71 billion, up from $3.60 billion last year.

Home Depot Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings

Excluding one-time charges, the company reported earnings per share of $3.86, also beating estimates of $3.84. Comparable sales jumped 2.2% in the third quarter, above an estimated 1.8% rise. Online comparable sales surged 13%, marking its sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth. For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to rise 2%, compared to a prior forecast range of flat to 4% growth.

It forecast total sales will rise 4.5%, the top end of its previous range, and that comparable sales will increase 1.4%. McPhail joined the world's largest home improvement retailer in 2005 and has served as executive vice president and CFO since September 2019, overseeing financial operations, capital allocation, corporate strategy and business development. During his tenure, he led major acquisitions including HD Supply, SRS Distribution, GMS, Construction Resources and Mingledorff's to expand the company's reach with professional contractors.

Campbell is a 41-year veteran of the company who started as a front-line store associate before rising through merchandising, marketing and store management. Most recently serving as senior executive vice president over U.S. stores, Canada, Mexico and Pro sales, her new role adds oversight of the supply chain, customer experience operations and online business. Broggi previously served as senior vice president of finance, managing the company's profit and loss statement and capital plan.

Leadership Emphasizes Internal Succession Planning

The announcement did not specify who will take over Broggi's previous duties leading interconnected retail. Company leaders emphasized internal succession and continuity in announcing the executive reshuffle. Richard, Ann-Marie and Jordan reflect the depth of The Home Depot's executive talent and the strength of our ongoing, active succession planning, said Greg Brenneman, independent lead director of The Home Depot.

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We have the right strategy in place, and they are the ideal leaders to continue building on the momentum we're seeing in the business. Richard's strategic vision and financial discipline, together with Ann-Marie's operational excellence and deep connection to our associates and customers, make them an extraordinary team to lead The Home Depot to even greater heights. Brenneman also praised Decker's 25-year career with the retailer, noting his work transforming the contractor ecosystem.

On behalf of the entire board of directors, I want to thank Ted for his outstanding leadership over the past 25 years, and we appreciate his continued service as chair, Brenneman said. As CEO, he laid out a clear strategy to drive our core and culture, deliver a seamless interconnected experience and win the Pro.

Among his many achievements, he has built a world-class leadership team, positioned the company as a leader in interconnected retail, made several strategic acquisitions, and fundamentally transformed Home Depot's Pro ecosystem - redefining how we serve professional contractors and how we operate across the home improvement landscape. Ted Decker, chair of The Home Depot, said, Richard, Ann-Marie and Jordan are exceptional leaders who bring strategic vision, financial acumen, and strong and trusted relationships across our business.

In their decades-long careers with The Home Depot, they have developed a deep understanding of our business, our customers and our values-driven culture. I have tremendous confidence that they will further position the company to win market share and drive growth, and I look forward to supporting them during this leadership transition. Company officials have not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of Decker's temporary medical leave.

Though loyalty members represent just a fraction of the chain's customer base, they accounted for nearly half of total revenue last year. The information in this story was gathered from a corporate press release issued by The Home Depot, which detailed the board of directors' executive appointments and included statements from company leadership, as well as from reporting by other outlets.