Find all of The Home Depot’s current deals, coupons, and promo codes for November in one place.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Claim This DealTake 10% off select furniture, home accents, bedding & bath when you sign up for Style & Decor emails from The Home Depot.this year!

While the holidays can be overwhelming at times, there’s never been a better opportunity to invest in your space. If you’re one tofor appliances, home improvement, or even decor this is the sale to shop. From now until Wednesday, December 2nd, you can save up to 40% off across appliances, furniture, select power tools, and so much more.

Also read Asda Christmas Decorations: Festive Home Transformations and Deals

Not to mention, everyday leading up to, The Home Depot will host daily deals that range anywhere from half-off to buy one, get one free deals. See more fromShh! Zara Already Has 40% Off Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Here’s What We’re Adding to Our Carts This WeekThe Home Depot offers a multitude of shipping options all depending on your needs and what you’re purchasing.

With the help of platforms like Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats; you can have your ordered delivered to you with in the same day and sometimes, in just two hours. They also offer Next Day and Scheduled delivery so you can make your purchase work just right for you. And don’t worry if you’re ordering appliances, they offer full-service delivery and instillation. Prices vary depending on zip code and delivery date.

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You can read more aboutThe Home Depot’s return policy ranges from 48 hours, for items like appliances, all the way up to 90 days. And depending on if you purchased it with a Home Depot credit card, you may have up to a year to make a return. You have the option to return in-store and online through the customer service portal. Read more aboutShh!

Zara Already Has 40% Off Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Here’s What We’re Adding to Our Carts This WeekShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.