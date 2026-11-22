Traveling for the holidays? A few simple steps can protect you from a horrifying condition that kills thousands of Americans a year.

Traveling for the holidays? A few simple steps can protect you from a horrifying condition that kills thousands of Americans a year.are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home to meet up with loved ones for Thanksgiving, taking long flights and long drives to get there.

That’s part of the danger — long periods where it’s easy to kick back en route to your destination, while a hidden threat builds. This “is a blood clot in a deep vein, usually in the leg, and it forms when blood stagnates — when the blood is not moving and just sitting in the vein,” “When you sit for hours with your knees bent, the calf muscle isn’t pumping and blood just pools in the leg veins.

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That’s where clots start,” Bolotin said.

“I see this all the time in my vein practice, patients who come back from a trip with one swollen leg and it turns out to be a DVT. ” DVT can range from small clots that stay local and cause swelling and pain to clots that travel to the lung. This is called a pulmonary embolism and can be fatal, starving the blood of oxygen and potentially causing cardiac arrest.

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One in four people who have a pulmonary embolism don’t experience any warning signs before suddenly dying. If you get shortness of breath or have sharp chest pain when breathing plus a swollen leg, you might have a pulmonary embolism.

“Signs to watch for are one leg that is red, hot, swollen, and painful, the calf is often tender too,” Bolotin said of DVT. “Whatever your age, if one leg is swollen out of proportion to the other, don’t wait, go to the ER or see a vascular specialist.

” If you get sudden shortness of breath, coughing up blood, sharp chest pain when you breathe, racing pulse and a swollen leg, “go to the ER right away,” he adds — these symptoms can point to a clot in the lungs. Any time you’re sitting in one place for a long period, like when you’re traveling or on bed rest or hospitalized, there is a risk of DVT.

“The elderly tend to be most at risk,” Bolotin explains. Those who have a clotting condition like Factor V Leiden or who had a prior vein injury or prior clot are also at increased risk. Obesity and being overweight are also major risk factors.

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“Up to 30% of blood clots in the US are attributed to increased BMI or obesity,” he adds. “Clots are still rare, and for most healthy travelers the risk is low. Most young, healthy people worry about them more than they need to. ” The exception is young women on birth control or hormones, and women who are pregnant or just had a baby.

Estrogen allows blood to clot more easily. If you can, get up and walk for five to 10 minutes every hour. That’s why he recommends choosing an aisle seat on planes, for easier access. If you can’t get up, do calf raises.

“Rise up on your tiptoes, then bring your heels down for 5 to 10 minutes every hour,” he said. “That’s your calf muscle doing the work the vein needs. ” If you’re higher risk, wear properly fitted, knee-high stockings offering 15 to 30 mmHg graduated compression. He also recommends avoiding a sleeping pill that’ll keep you sitting for eight hours without moving.

Also, don’t cross your legs or put your bag under your feet.