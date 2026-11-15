The Holiday Season Doesn't Have to Disrupt Your Running Routine. Use These Tips to Stay on Track.

Runners’ best advice for maintaining fitness during this busy season.

may slide. Between shopping for gifts, attending holiday parties, and meeting work obligations, it can feel like there’s not enough time to squeeze in an hour-long Well, consider this: You don’t have to do as much as you think to maintain your fitness between now and New Year’s Day.

AResearchers also found that, in generally active adults, cutting training frequency to just twice a week for up to 15 weeks could maintain short-term endurance and Setting an attainable goal for yourself, like running for at least 30 minutes two or three times per week, can make staying active through the holidays feel more doable. It’s how I was able to get back toafter a break, and it’s also how I plan to maintain my fitness this winter—in addition to following some of the best advice from mySo ditch the all-or-nothing mindset and use the following tips to your advantage now, so when the New Year arrives, you’ll be ready to tackle your goals for 2027.

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“I have a race in mid-January, so I am following a training plan . But I am also cross-training with step aerobics, and I’ve added jump training into my workouts.

I was bored with my usual strength routine, so I decided to mix things up with “I make time for new workout classes, like the ones offered by Solidcore and OrangeTheory to support my strength needs, because I usually don’t get to attend those sessions when I’m training for a race. ” —Sara Hemstock, senior director of marketing and brand liaisonin the winter.

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I recently found an indoor track in my local YMCA, and I’m excited to use that as an option for when it snows. There’s something nostalgic about it for me after running winter track as a kid. ” —Kristine Kearns, associate health and fitness editor“I love running on Christmas Day because it’s always so quiet in my hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. I usually run downtown, past the state capitol building, and through the University of South Carolina.

The normally busy area turns into a complete ghost town! It’s a once-a-year experience and a personal tradition. I look forward to it every year. ” —Theo Khaler, news editor“Every year, I look forward to going home to North Carolina during the holidays because I get to test my fitness in my neighborhood Turkey Trot.

It’s a community event put on by my high school, and it always draws a huge crowd.itself gives me something to look toward and train for in the fall. It’s a great chance to test my speed and have fun with the sport, but the best part has to be the community aspect. I catch up with old friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and neighbors, and hearing about their own running journeys always fuels mine, too.

Plus, each age-group winner wins a pie. Who doesn’t like free dessert? ” —Ashley Tysiac, content hype editor“I motivate myself by thinking of all the folks who decided not to run as I was bundled up, gutting out a sub-freezing effort. It just makes me feel proud thinking that I decided to lace up and get out the door that particular day when someone else may not have.

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, I think about all the people who are out there toughing it out while I’m sipping hot chocolate on my couch. ” —Matt Rudisill, associate service editor “This is the time of year when I try to add strength work into my routine because I am usually indoors at the gym more. But I find strength training so boring, so I experiment with different protein shakes to find the ones I really like, which keeps me motivated.

I consider them a, and that makes cold weather running more enjoyable. I also like testing out new looks. It gives me something to look forward to. ”—Hemstock “Indoor workouts allow me to experiment with different outfits, like a shirt with comfortable sweatpants or oversized sweatsuits.

That makes me feel really cozy and confident so I want to keep on training. ” —Kearns“I give myself permission to shorten any and all workouts. Even if I just commit to 20 minutes, I usually end up doing more, but knowing I can stop early breaks down the barrier toMonique LeBrun is a health and fitness editor who is based in Easton, Pennsylvania.

She covers a wide range of health and wellness topics, with a primary focus on running performance and nutrition. Monique is passionate about creating content that empowers runners to become the best versions of themselves. As an avid runner and parent, she loves spending time outdoors with her daughter, who often accompanies her on weekend runs as her personal mini run coach.