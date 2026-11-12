The Hobbit Prequel Gollum Moves Forward With Elijah Wood Returning as Frodo

The Hobbit prequel film Gollum is officially moving forward with production, confirmed by Elijah Woods recent return to Middle-earth to reprise his role as Frodo Baggins on the set.

Fran Walsh, the creative force behind Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, has initiated a significant new chapter in the Middle-earth cinematic universe by developing a prequel film centered on Gollum. This upcoming project is designed to explore the origins of the character's descent into darkness, tracing the backstory of the creature known as Sméagol as he encounters and becomes obsessed with the powerful magic ring. The narrative aims to fill in historical gaps from J.R.R. Tolkien's lore, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of how the ring corrupted its previous owners before it eventually found its way into the hands of Bilbo Baggins and later Frodo Baggins.

Gollum Prequel Plot Details and Character Backstory

The plot of the new film focuses heavily on the tragic transformation of the character previously known as Sméagol, who is revealed to have been a member of a stoor-hobbit family. The story begins with Sméagol's best friend, Déagol, discovering the One Ring while fishing in the Gladden Fields, after which Sméagol murders Déagol to claim the treasure for himself. This pivotal moment marks the beginning of his degradation, as he is forced to flee into the wilderness and underground, where he begins to change physically and mentally due to the ring's corrupting influence. As time passes, he becomes the creature known as Gollum, who spends years hiding in the Misty Mountains, obsessively talking to the ring and eventually encountering Bilbo Baggins, who steals it during their famous riddle game.

Also read Jamie Dornan and Ian McKellen Join The Hunt for Gollum

Elijah Wood Returns to Set to Reprise Frodo Role

In a surprising and emotionally resonant development, Elijah Wood, who portrayed the humble Hobbit Frodo Baggins in the original trilogy, has returned to the set to lend his voice and likeness to the project. Wood expressed a profound sense of nostalgia upon stepping back onto the iconic sets, describing the experience as feeling like stepping back in time due to the muscle memory and familiar wardrobe. He noted that the atmosphere was transportive, making the twenty-seven years since the original films feel insignificant in the moment. This return underscores the enduring legacy of the franchise and the deep connection Wood maintains with the characters he helped bring to life for a global audience.

Wood Reflects on Crew Reverence and Franchise Legacy

During his time on set, Elijah Wood was struck by the deep reverence the younger crew members held for the original films, a factor he had not anticipated given his long tenure with the franchise. He observed that many of the current crew members grew up watching the movies, which created a unique dynamic of awe and respect for the legacy they were helping to continue. Wood described seeing Gandalf walk onto the set as an awe-inspiring moment for these new fans, highlighting how the characters have become cultural icons that inspire genuine admiration. This humility and appreciation for the fandom's dedication were evident in Wood's interactions, showing his genuine enthusiasm for the project and the characters.

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Cast Confirmations and Expanded Middle-earth Universe

The expanded universe continues to feature key figures from the original saga, with Ian McKellen returning as the wizard Gandalf and Lee Pace taking on the role of the Elven king Thranduil. These characters play critical roles in the broader narrative, with Gandalf often serving as the moral compass and investigator who seeks to understand the rising threat of Sauron. Thranduil's inclusion connects the story to the political landscape of Middle-earth, adding depth to the world-building efforts. The presence of these veteran actors alongside the new focus on Gollum's origins ensures that the film remains grounded in the established lore while exploring new narrative territory.

Future Plans and Strategic Expansion of Film Franchise

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are strategically expanding the Middle-earth franchise to include more content derived from J.R.R. Tolkien's extensive writings. The goal is to create a series of standalone films that delve into smaller, specific pockets of the lore, such as the history of the One Ring and the fall of Númenor. This approach allows for more focused storytelling that can appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences who may not be familiar with the entire timeline. The Gollum film serves as a pilot for this new era, aiming to establish a fresh foundation for future installments that will explore different aspects of the Second and Third Ages of Middle-earth.