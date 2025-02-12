This episode of Decoder Ring explores the history of the scratch-off lottery ticket, from its humble beginnings to its explosive popularity.

You may never have given much thought to scratch-off lottery tickets, but they are a ubiquitous part of American life. They represent a form of gambling so commonplace it's easy to overlook, but scratch-offs weren't always so pedestrian. In their early days, they were a risky and innovative product, a true game-changer for the state lottery and a cultural phenomenon.

In this episode of Decoder Ring, host Ian Coss traces the history of the scratch-off ticket, from its invention to its widespread adoption, and explores its connection to the current surge in gambling across the country. This episode of Decoder Ring was produced by Katie Shepherd. Decoder Ring is also produced by Willa Paskin, Evan Chung and Max Freedman. Derek John is Executive Producer. Merritt Jacob is Senior Technical Director. Scratch & Win is a production of GBH News. It is produced by Isabel Hibbard and Ian Coss and edited by Lacy Roberts. Its editorial supervisor is Jenifer McKim with support from Ryan Alderman. Mei Lei is the project manager, and the Executive Producer is Devin Maverick Robins. You can also now call us at our Decoder Ring hotline — that number is 347-460-7281. We love hearing your ideas, and we especially enjoyed all the messages we got about our last episode on the ’90s swing craze. Keep ‘em coming! And even better, tell your friends to check us out. Want more Decoder Ring? Subscribe to Slate Plus to unlock exclusive bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Visit slate.com/decoderplus to get access wherever you listen. In each episode, host Willa Paskin takes a cultural question, object, or habit; examines its history; and tries to figure out what it means and why it matters





