The History and Recipe of the Pegu Club Cocktail

Explore the colonial origins, revival by Audrey Saunders, and precise recipe for the sophisticated Pegu Club gin cocktail, a timeless drink from 1871.

The Pegu Club stands as a testament to a complex blend of colonial history and modern mixology, originating from a private gentleman's club founded in Rangoon in 1871. This historic beverage, composed of gin, orange curaçao, sweetened lime juice, and bitters, has endured centuries of geopolitical shifts to remain a staple in serious cocktail culture. While the original club in British-controlled Lower Burma ceased operations after the 1962 military coup, the drink itself survived to become a symbol of sophisticated bartending in Manhattan and beyond.

Colonial Origins and Early History

The Pegu Club was established in 1871 as a private social headquarters for the British colonial establishment in Rangoon, which is now known as Yangon in Myanmar. The club featured extensive manicured lawns, tennis courts, billiards rooms, and a two-story teak palace bar that was meticulously maintained by local staff who were denied membership due to their skin color. It functioned as the exclusive domain of the British colonial elite, reflecting the habits of nineteenth-century imperialism where colonial powers imposed their customs regardless of location.

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The Disappearance and Rediscovery

By 1948, the original Pegu Club was fading rapidly as Burma declared its independence, leading to the club's eventual seizure by the army in 1962 following a military coup. The cocktail itself remained largely obscure until 2005, when bartender Audrey Saunders revived it for her new SoHo establishment in Manhattan. Saunders, who envisioned a future for mixology that moved away from vodka, chose the Pegu Club as the namesake for her bar to embody a bold, fresh turn toward gin-based cocktails. Her choice highlighted a drink that was both forgotten and deeply rooted in tradition, bridging the gap between colonial history and modern bartending excellence.

Audrey Saunders and the Bar Legacy

Audrey Saunders' Pegu Club bar on the edge of SoHo had an immeasurable influence on the drinking world, launching the careers of many great modern bartenders and helping to create the craft cocktail movement. The bar thrived for fifteen years, becoming a pilgrimage site for mixologists until it was forced to close in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Despite the closure of the physical venue, the cocktail named after it survived, maintaining its status as an aged and noble drink that announces its seriousness from the first sip with a balance of tartness and spice.

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Ingredients and Preparation Method

Creating the perfect Pegu Club requires precise execution, as the drink is notoriously tricky to balance correctly. The universal recommendation calls for London dry gin, a stout and juniper-forward spirit that can stand up to the other ingredients. Saunders herself called for Tanqueray, though some prefer Ford's Gin for its slightly less excessive heat. The cocktail is made by adding gin, orange curaçao, sweetened lime juice, Angostura bitters, and orange bitters to a shaker with ice, shaking hard for eight to ten seconds, and straining into a cocktail glass. Garnishing is optional, with lime peel being the traditional choice.

Modern Variations and Tasting Notes

While the classic recipe is strict, bartenders and home enthusiasts often tweak the proportions to suit their palates, such as lowering the gin to 1.75 ounces or even 1.5 ounces if the drink feels too alcoholic. Soft gins like Hendrick's or Monkey 47 are generally discouraged as they do not punch through the citrus and bitters effectively. The resulting drink is bracing, sophisticated, and strong, with a side of spice that invites revisitation. This complexity ensures the Pegu Club remains a relevant and respected option for those seeking a drink with a deep historical narrative.