The History and Function of the Command Key on a Mac

The Command key on a Mac is a key part of the macOS experience, but its origins and function can be confusing for Windows users. In this article, we explore the history of the Command key and how it works.

The Command key on a Mac is one of the most difficult things to adapt to when switching from a Windows computer. The Command key functions similarly to the CTRL key on a Windows computer.

Pressing Command-C copies content and Command-V pastes it. The existence of a Control key on an Apple keyboard further confuses Windows users. Apple introduced the Command key decades ago, before computers featured a graphical user interface. The original Command keys came with the Apple III computer in 1980.

Apple used two different keys to enter key combinations, one featuring an open Apple logo and one featuring a solid Apple logo. The user would press one of these keys while also pressing a different key to send a command. Three years later, the Lisa computer came with a GUI that allowed users to interact with elements on the screen, including the menus.

Apple wanted users to be able to access all those commands from the keyboard, creating the model for Mac keyboard shortcuts. The Mac's menu featured the Apple logo next to every shortcut that could use the Command key, which Steve Jobs was not a fan of. He wanted users to be able to access all commands from the keyboard without seeing the Apple logo.

The Apple co-founder and then-CEO demanded a different symbol for the Command shortcuts displayed on the screen. Apple's key graphic designer, Susan Kare, had to find a symbol that would work graphically, while also conveying the Command meaning. She ended up choosing the symbol seen today on all Apple keyboards, a four-leaf clover-like icon. This design was used in Sweden to indicate points of interest and was also meant to indicate a castle with turrets seen from above in Scandinavia.

Apple kept using the new symbol and the open Apple logo on Mac keyboards until 2007, when it printed the word Command on the button, and removed the logo. The Command key is so ingrained in the macOS experience that Apple can't remove it from keyboards even if it wanted to. It could change the iconography or name, but not its function. The Control key is also necessary, although it might not have the same function as Windows' Control key.

It can be used in some shortcuts, depending on the app, and how the user customizes shortcuts. The Control key has different shortcuts inside the Terminal app, which some Mac users may need for various workflows





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