The Historic Old Mill Inn Returns to Fair Park as a Modern Dining Destination

Isaac Rousso brings new life to a Dallas landmark, transforming the Old Mill Inn into a full-service restaurant and bar just in time for the FIFA World Cup festivities.

The historic landscape of Dallas is witnessing a significant revival as the Old Mill Inn at Fair Park prepares to open its doors once again.

For those visiting the FIFA Fan Festival, this restoration offers a unique blend of sporting excitement and deep-rooted Texan heritage. The building itself is a landmark of immense historical value, having been constructed in 1936 as a faithful replica of the original Burrus Flour Mill from McKinney.

What makes the structure particularly special is the use of original timber that dates back to the era of the Texas Republic, grounding the building in the very foundations of the state's early history. Over the many decades of its existence, the site has played host to various iconic establishments, including the beloved Bordens Dairy Exhibit that delighted generations of children, as well as Youngbloods Fried Chicken and an El Chico location.

However, in recent years, and particularly following the onset of the global pandemic, the building had remained quiet and dormant, standing as a silent witness to the surrounding art deco beauty of Fair Park. Now, a new chapter begins as the building is transformed into a vibrant full-service bar and restaurant. The driving force behind this ambitious restoration is Isaac Rousso, a seasoned State Fair of Texas concessionaire with a reputation for culinary innovation.

Rousso is a Dallas native and the son of Cuban immigrants who settled in the city in 1962. A graduate of the University of Texas, Rousso has been an integral part of the State Fair ecosystem since 2005, operating thirteen different concession stands.

His name is synonymous with creative and daring flavors, having gained viral fame for inventions such as Dubai chocolate funnel cake fries and the award-winning cotton candy bacon on a stick, which earned the Big Tex Award for Best Sweet in 2024. His extensive portfolio includes popular spots like the Magnolia Beer Gardens, Shiner Beer Garden, Cajun Cowboy, and Who Dat Daiquiris.

With twelve nominations as a finalist in the Big Tex Choice Awards and four wins, including accolades for his deep-fried Cuban roll and smoky bacon margaritas, Rousso brings a wealth of experience in hospitality and a deep passion for the Dallas community. This project marks his twenty-first consecutive year of partnership with the State Fair of Texas, representing a culmination of his career as a local food entrepreneur.

The vision for the new Old Mill Inn is to create an atmosphere that captures the rugged spirit of the Texas frontier while providing a high-end modern dining experience. The design integrates traditional elements like Mexican tile flooring and warm wood tones to evoke a sense of nostalgia and comfort. The venue is designed to be an inside-out experience, featuring a massive outdoor patio capable of accommodating roughly 300 guests.

This area will be a focal point for sports fans, boasting a giant screen to broadcast World Cup matches throughout the summer season. To enhance the aesthetic charm, the exterior water-powdered paddle wheel is being meticulously restored, adding a rhythmic and visual appeal to the patio environment. Inside, the space transforms into a ranch-style gathering hall with seating for 120 guests.

The interior layout centers around a sophisticated bar and lounge area, complete with plush sofas and cowhide rugs that invite patrons to relax and linger. The walls will serve as a gallery for history, displaying rare photographs and archival artwork on loan from the State Fair of Texas, including historical belt buckles from various Big Tex ensembles. On the culinary side, the menu will reflect Roussos diverse background and his love for bold flavors.

Patrons can expect to find his signature Cuban pulled-pork sandwich alongside a variety of award-winning fair favorites, gourmet burgers, fresh wraps, salads, and artisanal charcuterie boards. To complement the food, a curated list of over twenty different wines will be available.

The Old Mill Inn, located at 3611 Grand Ave inside Fair Park, will initially operate as a walk-in destination from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the World Cup watch hub event, which runs from June 11 to July 19. This period allows early visitors to experience a preview of the full concept before its official grand unveiling later this summer, just in time for the annual State Fair.

The easiest way to access the site is via Gate 5, where the restaurant stands conveniently across from the legendary spot where Big Tex resides during the fair. This restoration is more than just a business venture; it is a dedicated effort to preserve a Texas treasure and ensure that the soul of the Old Mill Inn continues to inspire future generations





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