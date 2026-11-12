The High-Rise Bottleneck: Why EV Charging in Indian Apartments Is an Engineering Puzzle

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By Atharva Shinde Most Western clean-energy reporting takes a very specific picture of home charging for granted. You pull into a private driveway, plug into an attached garage wall-box, and pull cheap power while you sleep.

Data from Kazam and the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy shows that roughly 70% to 75% of urban households in major Indian metros live in multi-family apartments and cooperative housing societies. Parking means an open ground level slot or a space two levels down in a concrete basement. When someone here buys an electric car, their biggest hurdle isn’t battery degradation or highway chargers. It’s their own building.

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As an electrical engineer in India, I watch this play out every week. Someone buys an EV, assumes they can hire a local wireman to pull power from their flat’s meter to their parking bay, and runs straight into transformer limits, cable physics, and nervous managing committees. The Transformer Problem: Sanctioned Loads and 8:00 PM Peaks Indian housing societies buy electricity under a bulk “sanctioned load” from their local utility .

The utility sizes the local transformer using an electrical diversity factor the simple assumption that not all 100 flats will run their air conditioners, geysers, and induction stoves at the exact same moment. A domestic geyser pulls 2 kW for ten minutes and shuts off. A 7.4 kW AC wall-box pulls 32 amps continuously for six to eight hours.

When several residents plug in around 8:00 PM, that heavy, unbroken draw lands on the transformer right as domestic air conditioning and kitchen loads hit their evening peak. Active Power Capacity: Operating at a typical residential power factor of 0.85 to 0.90, that 250 kVA transformer gives you roughly 215 kW to 225 kW of real, active power.

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On a hot summer evening, domestic base loads ACs, lifts, water pumps, lighting—routinely chew up 75% to 85% of rated capacity , pulling about 165 kW to 190 kW. Subtracting peak domestic demand from total capacity leaves an operating buffer of 25 kW to 60 kW depending on heat and how many ACs are running. 30 kW is a sensible practical planning figure.

Here is where the grid cracks: just five or six cars charging at 7.4 kW pull 37 kW to 44 kW. That wipes out the 30 kW buffer completely. If eight cars plug in at once , the transformer goes straight into thermal overload. When that happens, the main incomer breaker trips plunging common areas and elevators into darkness or the utility slaps the society with massive Maximum Demand penalties on their next power bill.

Getting a utility to upgrade a transformer or approve higher sanctioned load requires significant capital, transformer yard space, and months of red tape. In a detached house, wiring an EV charger means running 5 or 10 metres of cable from your distribution board to the garage. In an Indian high-rise, your electricity meter sits in a ground-floor panel room or inside a service shaft on the 14th floor. Your car is parked two floors beneath the earth in Basement 2.

Connecting the two is an expensive engineering problem:Pulling 32 amps over an 80 to 120-metre run causes noticeable voltage drop and heat buildup. You cannot use ordinary 4 or 6 sq mm house wire. You have to step up to heavy 10 sq mm armoured copper cable. You cannot tap into a regular 16A wall plug.

Indian safety codes demand a dedicated line with a 40A Type C miniature circuit breaker to handle continuous inrush without nuisance tripping, a 30 mA Type A RCBO for AC and pulsating DC ground faults, and an earthing pit tested under 2 ohms. . Between armoured copper, metal conduits, switchgear, and skilled labour, the wiring job alone runs ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 .

That often matches or beats the retail price of the wall-box itself. The first resident in a wing can easily pull a cable through the vertical riser. But once ten or fifteen residents try it, vertical shafts and basement cable trays become an overcrowded fire hazard. Even if an owner is willing to foot the entire wiring bill, they still need a No Objection Certificate from their housing society committee or Resident Welfare Association .

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Most RWA committees are volunteer residents without technical backgrounds. When handed a request for high-power continuous charging, their hesitation usually comes down to three worries:Committees worry about battery fires spreading in enclosed concrete basements. Most don’t know that certified chargers keep the cable completely dead until an electronic handshake locks into the car. If a charger hooks into common building power instead of a private domestic meter, committees dread arguing over who pays for unmetered line losses and demand spikes.

Committees worry that saying yes to one resident will unleash unmanaged wiring chaos across shared parking floors. The courts are starting to step in. In Amit Dholakia v. The State of Maharashtra , the Bombay High Court pushed state authorities to issue clear guidelines preventing arbitrary NOC rejections.

More recently, in early 2026, the Supreme Court of India issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation challenging arbitrary charger bans across states. While the legal momentum is clearly moving toward protecting a resident’s right to charge, taking a court ruling to a heated Sunday morning society meeting rarely makes for a quick installation. Treating an electric car like an extra microwave where everyone pulls their own line from their domestic meter does not scale.

Societies have to build shared electrical infrastructure. Smart chargers monitor current at the society’s main transformer. At 8:30 PM, when air conditioners and kitchens peak, the chargers drop their draw to 2 kW or pause. Past midnight, as the building sleeps, charging speeds ramp back up.

Every car wakes up with a full battery, and the transformer never overloads. Instead of running dozens of cables through service shafts, forward-looking societies set aside three to five parking bays right beside the main electrical room. Charge Point Operators install and manage the chargers on an app-based revenue-share model with little or no capital expense for the society. Many Indian state utilities now allow housing societies to apply for an independent, metered EV connection with discounted green tariffs.

Pulling a separate utility line into the basement keeps vehicle charging completely separate from domestic meters and building load limits. India’s EV transition is moving fast on two and three wheels. But passenger electric cars won’t reach mass adoption until high-rises solve the overnight charging puzzle. The vehicles are ready, and buyers want them.

But until building codes, dynamic load balancing, and society committees catch up with automotive engineering, the hardest part of driving electric in India will simply be charging at home.