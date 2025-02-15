The High-Octane Jeep Scene in The Gorge: A Test of Skill and Camaraderie

Dive into the making of the heart-stopping Jeep sequence in 'The Gorge,' featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Discover the challenges, the behind-the-scenes action, and the unique bond forged between the stars during this grueling shoot.

The film's most impressive sequence takes place toward the end of the story, where highly trained operatives Drasa (Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Teller) are desperately trying to escape a menacing gorge. To do so, they need to scale the entirety of the gorge's cliff face, using a shoddy winch to slowly raise a Jeep along the cliff. However, they're simultaneously being pursued and attacked by mutant humanoid creatures known as hollow men. The sequence, filmed over several days on a sound stage, required minimal CGI. The actors performed most of the stunts themselves, including acrobatic fighting while the Jeep slowly ascended the cliff face. There were also numerous stunt performers in green suits hooked up to wires, adding to the realism. The demanding scene presented unique challenges for both actors. Taylor-Joy and Teller underwent extensive stunt training, starting on the ground and gradually moving to harnesses and platforms. They then worked with a model of the Jeep, realizing just how confined the space would be during filming. Teller admits to getting banged up during the shoot, but they were ultimately proud of the final result. Taylor-Joy found the experience of filming this intense scene to be representative of the entire production, which involved constantly facing new challenges. Shooting back-to-back action sequences created a unique bond between her and Teller, as they shared the physical and emotional demands of the project. The 'Jeep scene' became a shared memory that solidified their camaraderie





