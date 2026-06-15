The Hidden Vulnerability of Corning's Gorilla Glass: Why Quartz Dust Can Scratch Your Phone Screen

Gorilla Glass is renowned for its durability, but it has a critical weakness: quartz. Found in common dust and sand, quartz is harder than Gorilla Glass on the Mohs scale, leading to fine scratches that accumulate over time. This article explains the science behind this vulnerability and offers practical tips to protect your device.

Corning's Gorilla Glass is a ubiquitous and trusted component in modern smartphones and smartwatches, widely praised for its exceptional resistance to cracks and scratches from everyday items like keys and coins.

Its strength comes from a chemical ion-exchange process that creates a compressed surface layer, making it tougher than ordinary glass and well-suited to survive drops and minor abrasions. However, despite its impressive durability, Gorilla Glass is not impervious. It has a specific vulnerability to fine particulate minerals, most notably quartz, which ranks higher on the Mohs hardness scale.

Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals on Earth, commonly present in dust, sand, and even the grit that accumulates in our pockets. Because quartz (Mohs 7) is harder than Gorilla Glass (Mohs ~6), even microscopic particles can cause fine scratches when they come into contact with the screen. These tiny scratches are often invisible at first but gradually build up, leading to a hazy, worn appearance over time.

The article underscores that while Gorilla Glass resists scratches from softer materials like metal keys, it cannot defend against minerals like quartz. To mitigate this risk, the primary recommendation is to use a high-quality screen protector, which acts as a sacrificial layer, absorbing scratches from dust and sand.

Additionally, users should minimize exposure to dusty or sandy environments, regularly clean pockets and surfaces where the device is placed, and avoid setting the phone screen-down on gritty surfaces, especially at the beach. By understanding this inherent weakness and adopting simple protective habits, smartphone owners can significantly prolong the pristine condition of their Gorilla Glass displays





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