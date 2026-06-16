The Hidden Struggle of Summer SAD: When Sunshine Triggers Despair

While many revel in the warmth and light of summer, a significant minority experiences the opposite: a form of seasonal affective disorder that strikes in the summer months, causing anxiety, insomnia, and depression. This article explores the condition through the story of Charlotte Pennington, who battles reverse SAD, and explains the biological and psychological mechanisms behind it.

At the first hint of summer, while most people are firing up the barbecue, Charlotte Pennington pulls down her blackout blinds to ensure her home is as dark as possible.

When I tell people I hate summer - and I mean really hate summer - they can't believe it, says the 26-year-old debt specialist advisor. But it's a truly visceral, physical and mental hatred. For Charlotte, who lives in Lancashire with her partner Tyler, 29, the warmer, lighter months mean a deterioration in her mood and increased anxiety, leaving her feeling unsettled and unable to sleep. Sometimes it can be a struggle to leave the house.

That's because she suffers from reverse seasonal affective disorder, also known as summer SAD. While we may be familiar with winter SAD, which involves low mood during dark winter months, there is also a summer version where the reverse is true, with the light and heat of the season triggering mental health symptoms. Around 3 percent of Britons experience winter SAD each year, according to the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

It is thought to be caused by reduced light levels in autumn and winter disrupting hormones that regulate mood, such as serotonin, and our sleep-wake cycle, which is regulated by melatonin. Estimates suggest 80 to 90 percent of cases follow this winter pattern, says Adriana Kober, a clinical psychologist at Priory Hospital Barnt Green near Birmingham. But one in ten with SAD have the summer variant. Summer SAD is an important and sometimes overlooked variation, she adds.

Indeed, when Charlotte told her GP that she thought she had summer SAD, he dismissed her, saying the condition was only for people who suffered low mood in winter. He refused to believe it was the other way, too, she says. She still has not had a formal diagnosis. Yet summer SAD is a recognised and treatable mood disorder influenced by complex biological and psychosocial factors, says Adriana Kober.

Dr Jon Van Niekerk, chair of the faculty of general adult psychiatry at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, agrees, adding that although SAD is more commonly associated with darker wintry periods, a smaller number of people can experience symptoms in summer. The exact reasons are not fully understood, but it may relate to disruption of sleep patterns, changes in circadian rhythms, heat, humidity and longer daylight hours affecting mood regulation in vulnerable individuals.

For example, in some people, it is possible that excess light can result in the brain not making enough melatonin, causing insomnia and jet lag-type symptoms. Lack of melatonin can also affect mood. When your body does not produce enough, it can trigger a depressive illness or anxiety.

While symptoms of winter SAD typically are low energy, lack of motivation, increased sleep and appetite and weight gain, summer SAD can present differently, with symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, insomnia, restlessness, reduced appetite, weight loss and heightened sensitivity to heat, explains Adriana Kober. The key to recognising summer SAD, she says, is that there is a clear change in mood, energy and sleep, with symptoms that recur at the same time each year and interfere with daily life, work, relationships and wellbeing.

Charlotte, who had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression at age 13, started noticing her symptoms had a seasonal pattern at 16. My anxiety and depression suddenly got much worse from around March and April, she says. While other friends loved the warm air and bright light, I'd feel overwhelming anxiety and never wanted to go out - sometimes I couldn't go to college.

She noticed things getting easier in October: Entering autumn, the sun setting earlier, the colder air, all made me feel much better. In winter, it's like my whole body decompresses. I was suddenly happier in myself, and much happier to see other people and go out.

While winter SAD is generally thought to be down to falling levels in light, and so can sometimes be treated effectively using very bright artificial light to mimic the effects of sunlight, it is not known exactly what triggers the summer version. Increased light levels may be part of it, particularly contributing to disrupted sleep. Light is the primary environmental cue that synchronises circadian rhythm and in turn regulates hormonal systems linked to mood stability, explains Adriana Kober.

So changes in daylight can affect sleep patterns, energy regulation and emotional balance. In particular, the longer daylight hours may suppress melatonin production later into the evening, potentially disrupting sleep cycles. Sleep is something Charlotte especially struggles with in summer. It's too bright, too light and far too late, she says.

The condition can be challenging to manage, but there are strategies that help, such as keeping a consistent sleep schedule, using blackout curtains, staying cool with air conditioning, and avoiding excessive heat exposure. Some people also benefit from cognitive behavioural therapy or medications prescribed by a psychiatrist. Charlotte finds that keeping her home dark and cool, limiting her time outdoors during peak sunlight, and practising relaxation techniques help her cope.

She hopes that by speaking out, she can raise awareness of summer SAD and encourage others who feel inexplicably down during the summer to seek help. After all, mental health struggles don't take a holiday just because the sun is shining





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