The hidden risks of weight loss medications: How to eat your way to success

Experts warn that while weight loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro can dramatically reduce appetite, people taking these drugs are often unintentionally under-eating protein and fibre, increasing the risk of muscle loss, fatigue, constipation, hair thinning and poor nutrition during rapid weight loss .

Doctors say prioritizing nutrient-dense foods suddenly becomes far more important than obsessively counting calories or relying on ultra-processed diet snacks. Dr Asiya Maula of The Health Suite says that medications can be effective tools for weight loss, but the food a person eats while taking them still matters greatly. When appetite is reduced, every meal becomes more important nutritionally





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Weight Loss Medications Nutrition Diet Protein Fibre Health Risks Ozempic Mounjaro

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