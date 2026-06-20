The Hidden Reason You Struggle With Discipline

Struggling with self-discipline is not a character flaw. It may trace back to what you did not receive growing up and what you can begin to build now.

Emotional neglect can quietly disrupt your ability to follow through and stay motivated. Source: S Fanti/peopleimages.com , I was at a dinner party. It was late in the evening, after dinner, and we were all sitting around the table talking.

I mentioned to the group that writing my book was surprisingly demanding. At times when I would typically be relaxing, reading, or watching TV, I was now brainstorming, planning, or writing. But I explained that I was driven to do these things anyway because I was so passionate about my goal: making people aware of the invisible effects of childhood emotional neglect.

As my brother-in-law, Rich, was listening to me talk, he said, “I’m going to send you something you have to read. ” I didn’t give this another thought until I received it from him a few days later. In it was “The Common Denominator of Success,” by Albert E.N. Gray.

It was a copy of a speech made by Albert Gray at the National Association of Life Underwriters in 1940. Mr. Gray has now passed away, but his message is timeless. His speech, while geared toward helping insurance salesmen and worded in the style of a bygone era, applies to any human being who wants to be successful.

Here is Mr. Gray’s discovery of “the common denominator of success,” in his own words: “The common denominator of success–the secret of success of every man who has ever been successful–lies in the fact that he formed the habit of doing things that those who fail don’t like to do. ” As I read these words, something about them struck me. Not because they were new, but because they named something many people quietly struggle with.

In my role as a psychologist and therapist, I have worked with many very bright, capable people who struggle with self-discipline. It’s painful when a person who has tremendous potential is held back by their own ability to realize it. I have found that the very thing that gets in many such people’s way in fulfilling the potential they clearly know they have is an inability to make themselves do what they don’t want to do.

Often, these folks call themselves lazy. They get angry at themselves for not carrying through on the promises they make to themselves to do important things.. Gradually, slowly, they start to give up because they are being taken down by a negative cycle of self-directed anger, frustration, and feelings of failure. I have been treating these people for years.

I often can see early on what the patient herself cannot: that her struggles with self-discipline are rooted in her childhood emotional neglect. Most people don’t realize that we humans are not born with the ability to structure ourselves. Nor are we born with a natural ability to make ourselves do what we don’t want to do. In fact, quite the opposite.

As a child, each time your parents called you in to dinner, interrupting your play with the neighbor kids, made you take a bath, clear the table, clean your room, brush your teeth, hang up your clothes, weed the garden or empty the dishwasher, they were teaching you the two most vital aspects of self-discipline: how to make yourself do what you don’t want to do; and how to stop yourself from doing things you shouldn’t do. If those moments did not happen often enough or in a consistent way, you may have grown up without fully internalizing this necessary internal structure.

And without it, self-discipline can feel confusing, inconsistent, or even impossible at times. All those years ago, Mr. Gray also helped me recognize that these two most basic skills of self-discipline are not solely a function of childhood parental training. A sense of purpose is also an essential ingredient. He maintains that it is an individual’s personal purpose that drives them to make the choice to do things that are unpleasant,, or scary.

That purpose has to be driven by feeling, not logic, or it will not be strong enough to do the trick. And this is where many people with childhood emotional neglect may struggle without realizing why. When you grow up with your feelings ignored or discouraged in your childhood home, you can end up separated from your own emotions.

Years later, as an adult, it may then be difficult to access the very emotional fuel that should be driving your purpose. Now I realized that, beyond helping people stop the self-blame and learn how to make themselves do what they don’t want to do, I also had to help them find their purpose. So here are my questions for you:These are not always easy questions. You may need to sit with them longer than you expect.

You may need to notice small signals before anything feels clear.yourself for your difficulties and attribute them instead to what you didn’t receive as a child. Then, you can choose your goals and actions based on something you feel, not just something you think you should do. And find yourself able to drive forward in ways that once felt out of reach.

To determine whether you might be living with the effects of childhood emotional neglect, you can take the free Emotional Neglect Questionnaire. You'll find the link in my bio. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA’s Lucy mission reveals an asteroid’s hidden historyNext summer, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will start sidling up to several asteroids near Jupiter. On its way there, it has studied another space rock up close

Read more »

Three Hidden Android Apps Outside the Play Store That Boost Productivity, Privacy, and OrganizationDiscover powerful, free, open-source Android applications unavailable on the Google Play Store. From a feature-rich note-taker with a built-in calendar and calculator to a food inventory manager and a privacy guard that disables sensors when your phone is locked, these hidden gems enhance daily life without subscriptions or ads.

Read more »

Samsung's Hidden Audio Empire: The 21 Brands You Didn't Know They OwnSamsung owns 21 audio brands including JBL, AKG and Harman Kardon. Explore Samsung's secretive audio empire through Harman acquisition and how these iconic brands operate independently. The text must be at least 2500 characters and at least 3 paragraphs. Topics must be maximum 5. Can you give the answer in JSON format as Text, Title, Description, Category, Keywords? The output must be a single raw JSON object. No markdown, no code fences, no commentary, no '...' placeholders. Every array element must be a complete quoted string. NOTE: The source text may contain repeated navigational labels, sidebar links, or boilerplate (e.g. "Opens in new window", menu items, "Read more" repeated many times). Ignore such repetitions and rewrite ONLY the substantive news content. If the input lacks coherent news content, return empty strings for all fields.

Read more »

Traces of Alien Technology Could Be Hidden in Moon Dust, Study SaysOur search for technosignatures – clear signs of advanced civilizations beyond Earth – takes many forms.

Read more »