The Hidden Reason We're So Angry

Hidden beneath the surface of your mind is a powerful negative force that ignites anger, emotional shutdowns, and nasty criticism. Here's how to spot and control it.

Anxiety often disguises itself as anger and control. , political divides, and daily stressors all play a role, another culprit may be hiding beneath the surface: overthinking.

Most people associate overthinking with. But in my work with children, teens, and families, along with my presentations to the general public and mental health professionals, I have been sharing how mental replaying, second-guessing, and worry can suddenly morph into irritability andWhen your mind really gets a break, frustration builds. Do you imagine worst-case scenarios and obsess about what should have happened or what may happen next? Do you think this sounds familiar?

Over time, this taxing mental strain leaves you depleted and quick to react. Anger often becomes the outward expression of this mental exhaustion. I hear stories in my office of clients who snap at loved ones, overreact to coworkers, or carry simmering resentment without fully knowing why. The problem is not necessarily the external challenges they face.

Rather, it is the accumulation of unresolved mental loops spinning in the background of their minds. Instead of reaching relative clarity, overthinking keeps us stuck. We remain in cycles of self-doubt and worry, with our emotional reserves drained. The good news is that breaking the cycle does not mean eliminating every anxious thought.

Rather, it starts with noticing when your reflection turns to rumination. Ask yourself this powerful question:"Am I solving a problem or just replacing it?

" When you shift from endless mental review to purposeful action, emotional tension fades along with anger. But now, let's go back to some ways in which overthinking sparks those flames of anger. We rehearse conversations in our heads, picture how we expect others to behave, and anticipate outcomes that often aren't what we think we want. When our reality does not match these mental scripts, our disappointment often turns to frustration and resentment.

The more attached we become to these imagined scenarios, the more emotionally reactive we become when real life serves us up a different reality. When we overthink, we often narrow our focus. Our negative, repetitive loops, expecting the worst, get in the way of fully being present to experience what is going well. Rather, ourturns to perceived threats, mistakes, slights, and uncertainties.

This dwelling on the negative leaves us seeing minor inconveniences and disappointments as far more problematic than they really are. Complicating matters, many overthinkers erroneously believe they are"problem-solving" when they are actually mired in overthinking. As if when they look at a problem long enough, the solution will just come to them. In reality, in most cases, excessive anxiety amps up anxiety, and that spills over into anger.

The idea that action is the antidote to overthinking plays a huge role in my counseling practice and my latest book,The goal is not to eliminate every anxious thought but rather to recognize when reflection has turned to rumination. Ask yourself this powerful question:"Am I solving a problem or am I replaying it?

" When you shift from endless to mental review to purposeful action, you will notice that your emotional tension eases and your anger diminishes. When we learn to quiet our overthinking, we do more than reduce anxiety. We become more patient with ourselves, less reactive toward others, and less impulsive. In many ways, reducing our overthinking may be one of the best ways to reduce our anger.

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