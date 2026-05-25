The Hidden Meanings Behind Gen Z Slang

What does it mean when your grandkids use 'neek', 'NPC', or 'delulu'? According to an expert, these seemingly trivial Gen Z phrases can reveal a great deal about one's emotional state, including anxiety, identity struggles, and feelings of social pressure and disconnection.

Gen Z language is evolving rapidly due to social media trends and gaming culture , and not only can these phrases be hard to understand but they can also reveal a great deal about one's emotional state , according to London-based psychotherapist Marygrace Anderson.

Seemingly trivial phrases like 'neek', 'NPC', and 'delulu' can tell us a great deal about a person's anxiety, identity struggles, emotionally masking, fear of rejection, social pressure, and pressure to fit in online. These phrases have become a subconscious coping mechanism for younger generations, who are increasingly aware of social image and peer approval. Many teens are fearful of standing out in the wrong way and hiding genuine interests, talents, or intelligence because they fear social exclusion.

Humour is frequently used to soften judgment, and phrases like 'neek' and 'cooked' may sound playful but can hide insecurity around identity and belonging. Younger generations are becoming increasingly aware of social image and peer approval, and phrases like 'NPC' reflect feelings of emotional exhaustion and social disconnection. The term 'delulu' can also be used jokingly but reflects on a psychological level the ability of younger generations to express vulnerability through humour and disguise difficult emotions.

Aura is a Gen Z phrase used to describe someone's social presence, confidence, or perceived popularity online, reflecting the deeply social validation and image management that influences younger generations. Many Gen Z phrases can uncover new insights into the emotional and psychological workings of younger generations, who are growing up in a culture of social media and gaming





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Gen Z Slang Online Culture Emotional State Psychology Social Media Gaming Culture Validation Image Management

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