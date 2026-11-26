The hidden math behind retail sales’ price guarantees
Game theory explains why price-matching offers could paradoxically cost consumers more and why many stores switch them off for Black Friday
Game theory explains why price-matching offers could paradoxically cost consumers more and why many stores switch them off for Black Friday. We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email.
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“Found a lower price elsewhere? We’ll match it. ” When big-box stores make these promises they sound like they’re on your side.will match prices from Amazon, Walmart and more than a dozen other retailers. Some go even further.
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