The hidden features every Apple Maps user should know about

Hidden Apple Maps features include offline maps, location-based notes, parking reminders and route prediction.

Apple Maps didn't have a particularly auspicious start, with a notoriously rocky launch in 2012 that put it at an initial disadvantage against Google Maps.

But Apple has rebuilt its map data since then and added many useful features such asBut there's more to Apple Maps than those headline features. Whether you're an Apple Maps fan looking to get even more out of the navigation app or need a few more reasons to give it another chance, there are a few lesser-known features you should know about.

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Now, whether it's better than Google Maps overall will depend on where you live and how you travel, and many drivers still preferFrequent travelers often end up in areas without Wi-Fi or cell service, which makes navigation trickier. The good news is that Apple Maps lets you download entire regions for offline use, and it's super easy. Open.

Choose the area you want to download, and it'll save the map to your device, including infomation like place ratings, estimated arrival times and turn-by-turn directions. There's also anin the menu that appears. Apple says that your notes are kept private, so other Apple Maps users won't see them. You can find your notes every time you open that location on the map again.

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Visited Places is also worth trying if you tend to forget the names of places you've been to. With this feature on, Apple Maps automatically remembers the places you've visited. In Maps, look forsection. You can store your visited places for three months, one year or forever.

Unfortunately, this feature isn't available worldwide, but you can check whether you have it by going toApple Maps can also learn your preferred routes, so your iPhone can warn you of heavy traffic or suggest alternatives. You can find this feature intoggle and turn it on. Like Visited Places, this feature is limited to specific regions, so you might not find it on your iPhone depending on where you live.

If you're worried about privacy, note that Apple states that your route information is not tied to your Apple Account. The app also has a simple yet useful feature that helps you remember where you parked by dropping a pin when you disconnect from CarPlay and exit your car. To enable it, go toMaps also has a feature that lets you help other drivers without taking your hands of the wheel.

While driving, you can say,"Siri, there's an accident ahead" or"there's something on the road," and Siri will report the incident to other drivers. Incidents that Apple Maps supports include accidents, speed checks, heavy traffic and road closures. Like many of these features, though, availability will vary by location.