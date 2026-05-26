The Hidden Dangers of Under-Eating Protein and Fibre While Taking Weight-Loss Medication

Doctors warn that many people taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are under-eating protein and fibre, increasing the risk of muscle loss, fatigue, constipation, hair thinning and poor nutrition. Experts recommend prioritizing nutrient-dense foods to maximize the drug's efficacy and help the body.

Many people taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are under-eating protein and fibre, increasing the risk of muscle loss, fatigue, constipation, hair thinning and poor nutrition, experts say.

While medications can be effective tools for weight loss, what people eat while taking them still matters, doctors warn. Experts recommend prioritizing nutrient-dense foods to maximize the drug's efficacy and help the body. Eating smaller, more frequent meals with nutrient-dense foods can help reduce muscle mass loss and support weight loss.

Fat-jab users are advised to focus on protein-rich foods like eggs, high-protein Greek yoghurt, and beans and lentils, as well as fruits like berries that deliver fibre, hydration and nutrients. This will help them stay fuller, maintain better digestion and reduce cravings throughout the day.

In addition, nutrient-dense foods can provide beneficial nutrients, vitamins and minerals needed for optimal health. Nutrient-dense foods should become non-negotiable diet staples when taking weight-loss injections, experts say





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Weight Loss Protein Fibre Ozempic Mounjaro Nutrition Health Benefits

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