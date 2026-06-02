The Hidden Dangers of the Modern Psychic Night Trend in the United Kingdom

An exploration of the growing popularity of psychic entertainment events and the psychological risks and potential for exploitation associated with these gatherings.

In recent years, a peculiar shift in evening entertainment has emerged across the United Kingdom, where a visit to a local pub or community club might involve an encounter with a psychic medium claiming to communicate with the deceased.

These so-called psychic nights have transformed from niche spiritual gatherings into a rapidly expanding industry. According to extensive research conducted by academics at the universities of Leeds and Kingston, the demand for these experiences is skyrocketing. This trend is clearly reflected in digital data, with Google UK recording a staggering 550 per cent increase in searches for psychic nights in the vicinity over the last seven years.

Local social media platforms, particularly Facebook, are now saturated with advertisements for these events, framing them as light-hearted evenings of mystery and connection. However, while many attendees view these nights as harmless fun, health professionals and social researchers are raising alarms about the profound psychological impact these sessions can have on vulnerable individuals. Caroline Starkey, an associate professor of religion and society at the University of Leeds, notes a significant evolution in the practice of mediumship.

While the Victorians were fascinated by the ability to predict future events, modern psychic nights focus intensely on the personal and private histories of the participants. Starkey and her team analyzed over 14 different events nationwide, interviewing people who had participated in such gatherings. They found that many attendees arrived carrying heavy emotional burdens, such as unresolved grief or the pain of loss.

For some, the experience is initially positive; the perceived validation that a deceased loved one still cares for them can provide a powerful emotional lift, especially for those who felt marginalized or unimportant during their waking lives. The events are often charged with intense emotion, ranging from joy to deep sadness. Yet, the lack of professional oversight and emotional support structures at these events can lead to devastating outcomes.

The study highlighted several distressing instances where the messages delivered were far from comforting. In one heartbreaking example, a teenage girl at a pub event asked if a message was for a baby, eventually sobbing as she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. In another instance, a woman was told that her brother, who had died by suicide, had a message for her.

Even more extreme were reports of a medium informing a woman that she was being haunted by a sex demon. Such revelations, delivered in a public setting without any psychological safeguards, can leave participants traumatized. The researchers emphasize that the emotional intensity of these nights is often too high for the setting, raising serious ethical questions about the responsibility of the medium toward the mental well-being of their audience.

The dangers extend beyond psychological distress into the realm of criminal exploitation. Recent court cases in the UK have revealed that some individuals use the guise of clairvoyance to identify and target vulnerable people. These predators manipulate their victims' emotional needs to coerce them into providing money or engaging in sexual acts. While some mediums adhere to self-regulation or belong to organizations like the Spiritualists National Union—which implements safeguarding systems to prevent abuse—others reject the idea of filtering their messages.

Some independent mediums argue that they must deliver every message received, regardless of how upsetting it may be, under the belief that honest communication from the spirit world is the only way to achieve true healing. This conflict between entertainment and emotional health has left many religious and mental health professionals concerned.

Nick Edmonds, a spokesperson for the Church of England, reports that clergy members are frequently tasked with supporting individuals who have been left frightened, confused, or deeply disturbed after a session with a medium. Dr. Louise Goddard-Crawley, a London-based counselling psychologist, explains that people in the throes of emotional pain are particularly susceptible to suggestion. When someone in a state of grief hears a message that feels personally significant, they may accept it without question or critical processing.

If the message is unsettling, it can become an intrusive thought that is incredibly difficult to unhear or resolve, potentially exacerbating the person's trauma rather than soothing it





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