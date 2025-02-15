The Hidden Dangers of Mindfulness

This article explores the potential adverse effects of mindfulness practices, highlighting the ethical concerns surrounding the promotion of mindfulness without acknowledging its risks. It discusses scientific evidence revealing the prevalence of negative experiences associated with mindfulness, and the lack of awareness among mindfulness practitioners and advocates regarding these potential harms.

Since mindfulness is something you can practice at home for free, it often sounds like the perfect tonic for stress and mental health issues. Mindfulness is a type of Buddhist-based meditation in which you focus on being aware of what you're sensing, thinking, and feeling in the present moment. The first recorded evidence for this, found in India, is over 1,500 years old.

The Dharmatrāta Meditation Scripture, written by a community of Buddhists, describes various practices and includes reports ofIt also details cognitive anomalies associated with episodes of psychosis, dissociation, and depersonalisation (when people feel the world is 'unreal').\In the past eight years there has been a surge of scientific research in this area. These studies show that adverse effects are not rare. One study, using a sample of 953 people in the US who meditated regularly, showed that over 10 percent of participants experienced adverse effects which had a significant negative impact on their everyday life and lasted for at least one month. The western world has also had evidence about these adverse effects for a long time.People's wellbeing. The problem is that mindfulness coaches, videos, apps and books rarely warn people about the potential adverse effects.In the US alone, meditation is worth US$2.2 billion (£1.7 billion). And the senior figures in the mindfulness industry should be aware of the problems with meditation. According to the 2015 UK Mindfulness All-Party Parliamentary Report, Jon Kabat-Zinn suggests that mindfulness meditation can eventually transform 'who we are as human beings and individual citizens, as communities and societies, as nations, and as a species'. This religious-like enthusiasm for the power of mindfulness to change not only individual people but the course of humanity is common among advocates. Even many atheists and agnostics who practice mindfulness Buddha Pill\The study tested more than 8,000 children (aged 11-14) across 84 schools in the UK from 2016 to 2018. Its results showed that mindfulness failed to improve the mental wellbeing of children compared to a control group, and may even have had detrimental effects on those who were at risk of mental health problems.Is it ethical to sell mindfulness apps, teach people meditation classes, or even use mindfulness in clinical practice without mentioning its adverse effects? Given the evidence of how varied and common these effects are, the answer should be no. However, many meditation and mindfulness instructors believe that these practices can only do good and don't know about the potential for adverse effects. The most common account I hear from people who have suffered adverse meditation effects is that the teachers don't believe them. They're usually told to just Research about how to safely practice meditation has only recently begun, which means there isn't yet clear advice to give people. There is a wider problem in that meditation deals with unusual states of For now, if meditation is to be used as a wellbeing or therapeutic tool, the public needs to be informed about its potential for harm





