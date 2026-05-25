The Hidden Dangers of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles have become increasingly popular, but they come with several potential issues that buyers should be aware of, including battery degradation, high repair costs, and sharp depreciation.

Electric vehicles have become increasingly popular in recent years, but they come with several potential issues that buyers should be aware of. Despite their many benefits, including lower fuel costs and government subsidies, EVs have some drawbacks that can affect their value and performance.

Battery degradation, high repair costs, and sharp depreciation are common problems that EV owners and buyers should consider. For instance, battery degradation can lead to a significant loss of value, with some models losing up to 76% of their original value.

Additionally, the weight of the battery pack and instant torque delivery from electric motors can put excessive stress on tires, leading to a shorter lifespan. Furthermore, EV charging stations are still not as ubiquitous as gas stations, and reliability issues can make it difficult to find a working charger. Software failures can also prevent EVs from working as intended, with several high-profile examples in recent years, including the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and Audi and Volkswagen recalls in 2025.

To mitigate these issues, EV owners and buyers should be aware of the potential problems and take steps to plan for them, such as checking charging station availability and planning stops with a larger battery buffer





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Electric Vehicles Battery Degradation High Repair Costs Sharp Depreciation Software Failures

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