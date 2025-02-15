The Hidden Danger of AirTags: How to Protect Yourself from Stalking

Learn the alarming truth about AirTags and how they can be used for stalking. This article provides essential tips on how to protect yourself from becoming a victim, including smartphone settings to enable, how to inspect your vehicle, and what to do if you find a tracker.

The latest statistics reveal that a staggering 80% of stalking victims are tracked using technology. One of the most prevalent methods employed by stalkers is the use of GPS trackers, such as the AirTag. These diminutive devices can be discreetly slipped into a bag, pocket, or even a vehicle, going unnoticed by their intended target. 'Kim, this doesn’t impact me.' I wish that were true.

Perhaps you have an ex-partner or a friend who refuses to leave you alone, or maybe you encountered someone at a bar or store whose behavior made you uncomfortable. The alarming reality is that you are at risk. Even tourists crossing the U.S. border are not immune to these nefarious tactics.The silver lining is that your smartphone can alert you if an unknown tracker is in your vicinity. And if all else fails, good old-fashioned detective work can prove invaluable. Let me guide you through the process.THE BIGGEST WI-FI MISTAKE YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU WERE MAKING The clock is ticking An AirTag emits a beeping sound only after it has been separated from its owner for 24 hours. This provides the stalker with ample time to reach you, particularly if they reside locally. Should a carjacker attach a tracker to your vehicle, they could glean your daily routine and trail you back home before you even become aware of the situation. The rumor mill suggests that Apple's AirTags 2, anticipated later this year, will incorporate anti-stalking technology. While current AirTags can be tampered with by tech-savvy stalkers who remove the built-in speaker, rendering the alert ineffective, the new generation is expected to pose greater challenges. For now, it is imperative that you take every precaution to ensure your safety. RELATED: AirTags aren’t just for creeps. I always toss one in my luggage.On your iPhone, it's crucial to enable certain settings: On Android devices, the process is akin to iPhone, provided your phone runs on Android 6.0 or a newer version. If it doesn't, you really need a new phone! The alerts are not foolproof. It's not just about disabling the speakers. Older tracking devices might fail to trigger an alert, and cunning stalkers can reconfigure new trackers to follow you undetected for months. This underscores the importance of periodically inspecting your car, even if you don't hear the telltale beep. First, grab a flashlight and a mirror. If your inspection comes up empty but you still feel uneasy, consider using a bug detector. This well-rated option ($37) is effective for cars, homes, bags, or any other item. Small hidden cameras are also a popular tool among stalkers these days. Here's my guide on detecting cameras in rental properties, dressing rooms, private gym spaces, or any other location where you expect privacy. I’M A TECH EXPERT: 10 AI PROMPTS YOU’LL USE ALL THE TIME ‘I found a tracker. What now?’ Don’t smash it or disable it. You want to provide law enforcement with all the information they need to apprehend the perpetrator. First, hold your iPhone or NFC device against the white side of the AirTag. Tap the notification that appears to view details about its owner. Jot down the serial number and phone number so you can share them with the authorities. Now, create an aluminum foil envelope. Carefully wrap the tracker inside, ensuring there are no gaps or holes. This will block any signals, leading the person who installed it to believe it's out of range. Take the foil-wrapped tracker to the nearest police station. They will know how to trace its origins. Are you being stalked or simply experiencing unwarranted paranoia? It's a delicate line. If you can't shake that 'someone's watching' feeling, read this article. I've heard countless stories from stalking victims. My fervent hope is that you or a loved one won't become another statistic. Please share this information with the people in your life. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Get tech-smarter on your schedule Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech. Copyright 2025, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved





