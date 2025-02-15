The Hidden Cost of Valentine's Day Flowers: Colombia's Cloud Forests Under Threat

The beauty of Valentine's Day flowers takes a toll on Colombia's delicate cloud forests, raising concerns about environmental damage and biodiversity loss.

The beauty of bouquets comes at a cost to the cloud forests of Colombia , the largest exporter of flowers and foliage to the United States. In Colombia , high in the Andes Mountains, a delicate cloud forest is being chipped away at, fragmented and polluted, say environmentalists in the region — all for the green leaves that pad out flower bouquets sold primarily in the United States.

The rate at which trees are being cut down in this fragile ecosystem — home to many species including sloths, hummingbirds and rare orchids, is 'getting faster,' according to Patricia Rodríguez, of the environmental organization. Rodríguez lives in the Andes mountains of Cundinamarca, outside of the Colombian capital of Bogotá. More than 7,500 feet above sea level, the thick vegetation emerges out of the mist. Cloud forests are among the most biodiverse places on Earth, and scientists say Cundinamarca is home to at least two dozen species found nowhere else in the world. The foliage used for flower bouquets exported to countries around the world — mostly the U.S. — is being grown amid increasingly fragmented cloud forest in Cundinamarca, Colombia.A cacophony of birdsong comes from the treetops and orchids add splashes of color, their petals bright purple, white and yellow. Much of the cloud forest has been stripped over centuries for agriculture and beef production. And today, alongside the fields of cattle, the trees give way to fields of monoculture crops of eucalyptus, ferns and other green foliage. Grown under plastic sheets, these white patches dot the landscape. This year just for Valentine's Day, Colombia exported 35,000 tons of flowers and foliage, according to Ascoflores, the Colombian association for the trade. Colombian airport authorities say cargo planes made over 500 flights to export the goods. Some of these go all over the world, to Russia, France and the United Kingdom. But the vast majority — over 70% — are exported to the United States. Colombia has dominated the flower industry for decades. The lower plains around Bogotá are home to farms growing roses, carnations and other blooms. But, experts say, growing the foliage for bouquets at these higher Andean altitudes has become a bigger business in more recent years. 'When I started I had nothing,' says Marcos Bernal, 70, who manages a flower and foliage farm. 'But with this I have been able to put both my daughters through university.' The farm Bernal manages has expanded about sixfold in recent years. Most of the land being used for this crop was already in use for other agriculture. Bernal points to trees higher up the hillside and says the owner of this farm has chosen to protect the patch of forest that exists on their land. Bernal says, however, some farmers do cut into the cloud forest to make more space. 'They are interested in the money,' he says. But several experts told NPR, at least in this area, the laws are poorly enforced. The local authority and Colombian Environment Ministry did not reply to NPR's request for comment. 'We're seeing the degradation of a paradise,' says Cato Tafur, an environmental activist who lives with his family in the cloud forest, surrounded by trees and streams. He says the foliage farms draw on groundwater and pollute rivers with runoff carrying pesticides and fertilizers. But it's hard to campaign against an industry that is a main employer for people in the region. Rodríguez, who with her organization has been campaigning for the protection of the cloud forest, is appealing to local authorities to conduct a study on the environmental impact of the foliage industry. She pulls up a wide-shot photograph of a mountain range in the area. It shows the cloud forest interrupted by huge patches of land that has been stripped bare. 'You can clearly see the problem,' she says. 'I want to send the message: Every bouquet you buy for your table, you're destroying a piece of forest.





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colombia Cloud Forests Flowers Foliage Biodiversity Valentine's Day Environmental Impact Deforestation Agriculture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Jose Celebrates Valentine's Day with Unique EventsFrom art installations and musical performances to museum tours and themed dinners, San Jose offers a variety of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day. This article highlights some of the most unique events happening around the city, including a free Valentine's Day concert at the Sonic Runway art installation, Hathor's Festival of Love at the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, and a special Valentine's Day dinner at the Winchester Mystery House. It also reminisces about past Valentine's Day traditions like the Feathers of Fury pillow fights and the Valentine's Day Revel.

Read more »

Tinggly's Be My Valentine Gift: Adventure and Choice for a Memorable Valentine's DayTinggly's Be My Valentine Limited Edition collection offers a unique and flexible gift experience, allowing recipients to choose from a wide range of adventures and activities.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Celebrates Valentine's Day Apart from Prince Harry: 'Missing My Valentine'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Valentine's Day apart, with Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada and Meghan at home with their children. Despite the distance, the couple expressed their love through heartfelt social media posts and shared experiences.

Read more »

How to get your 2025 valentines specially postmarked in Valentine TXThe postmaster in Valentine, Texas, specially postmarks Valentine's Day mail with a student-designed stamp.

Read more »

Just in time for Valentine's Day, trade dispute with Colombia threatens flower importsPresident Donald Trump’s threat to tax imports from Colombia comes at a most inauspicious time. Valentine’s Day is less than three weeks away, and Colombia is America’s No. 1 foreign source of cut flowers, including roses, orchids, carnations. Colombia has an ideal climate and soil for growing flowers. Through November, the U.S. had imported $1.

Read more »

The untold truth about Valentine's Day: From violence to modern-day romanceThe romantic holiday has been celebrated for centuries, but the history behind it is much darker than red roses.

Read more »