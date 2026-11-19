A viral fashion product is great for the bottom line, but it also sets a high bar for comparison.

Between 2022 and 2025, Miu Miu was on fire. Driven by a string of viral product releases including the ultra-low-rise micro-mini skirt, a New Balance 530 collaboration and its logo ballet flats, the label saw.

In 2024, revenue grew 93% on the previous year. And by the end of 2025, it accounted for 31% of Prada Group’s retail sales, up from 25% a year earlier. Now, Miu Miu’s explosive sales growth has normalized, recording a 2.4% increase in Q1 2026, against a 60% increase the year prior, according to Prada Group’s.

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This slowed growth was expected: during the first-quarter earnings call, Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra said Miu Miu was dealing with a “disrupted environment, against the most challenging comparison base of the year”. In other words, Miu Miu did so well during its viral product peak that even a solid performance today looks like a slowdown .over the nine months ending September 30, 2026.

Ready-to-wear and accessories were down 2.1% on the previous year, weighing on overall performance. CFO Éric du Halgouët told investors during the earnings call that the decline is partly due to a contraction in “high-volume” categories such as footwear and non-handbag accessories like belts. Alongside many footwear styles, this category includes the Hermès Oran sandal, which offers an entry point to the house for more aspirational consumers, retailing at around $900. Hermès declined to comment for this story.

Viral hit products are undeniably a boon for brands, both for revenue and relevance. But there’s a downside once their star inevitably fades: difficult comps. In a challenging macroeconomic environment, where brands are seeking new customers and growth, they must strike a balance between sales spikes driven by virality and long-term brand desirability.

Regardless of the brand, “a single hit can keep sales strong while hiding demand elsewhere and failing to attract the next generation,” says Jeanel Alvarado, founder and editor-in-chief of.

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“When demand slows, the brand must replace lost revenue and build new demand, with less money available to do either. ” Sneakers are a key category for viral items. Alvarado highlights Balenciaga’s Demna-era Triple S sneaker as another hit piece that inflated brand sales after its release in 2017, before creating tough comparisons for the label once it fell out of fashion.

“Its exaggerated silhouette connected luxury with the way people were dressing in everyday life,” she says. “The challenge comes when demand for those few recognizable products becomes stronger than customers’ interest in the wider collection. ” A year after the Triple S hit the market,Likewise, McQueen’s entry-level Oversized Sneaker represented 80% of brand revenues at its peak in the late 2010s, according to Kering CEO Luca de Meo, during Kering’s full year 2025 earnings call in February of this year.

“When sales are under pressure, brands double down on products customers already understand and can more easily justify buying,” says Alvarado. Across brands, popular products are backed up by sales data, and begin to take more rail space and marketing attention, delivering short-term and easy wins.

“The short-term need to protect revenue then leaves fewer resources to build demand for alternatives. That is how a sensible buying decision becomes a longer-term dependence. ”For brands, cashing in on a hit product makes immediate and obvious commercial sense. Done well, it welcomes new consumers into the fold, offering a short-term sales increase and the opportunity to convert them into long-term fans.

But problems may arise when the entry-level product is pumped out without being replaced by another hit once demand fades.

“A breakout, viral product can lift a brand quickly, but once it’s everywhere, it loses the exclusivity that made people want it,” says Katy Lubin, VP of brand and communications at Lyst. Ubiquity is a problem for luxury brands, in particular.

“It’s hard to spend a lot of money on something and then see it everywhere,” adds Marissa Lepor, managing director of The Sage Group. “The more prevalent that a luxury item becomes, the core customer of the luxury brand is less interested in it. They feel like it’s everywhere, or they already have enough of them. ” Nowadays, this is happening quicker than ever.

The rise of short-form video means that trends come and go much faster. If an item is too visible, it also runs the risk of being duped by more accessible contemporary or high street players, quickening its trend half-life and further reducing its appeal to luxury consumers. While many luxury customers won’t be interested in a dupe, other potential buyers may be tempted by a cheaper alternative.

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“It can really amplify the conversation around those hero products, but maybe doesn’t scale as much with sales,” Lepor says. “The person who’s coveting that luxury item might not end up buying it, they might end up buying something similar. ”One way to reduce reliance on a small number of items or categories is to reduce supply — something luxury houses have often employed.

“Hermès and Rolex still sell less of their iconic products than their market would take,” says Luca Solca, managing director of luxury goods at Bernstein. For Hermès, its intricate leather goods production creates scarcity, rather than the brand holding back product, according to artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas, who toldWhen supply stays below demand, hero products never become ubiquitous and the market remains unsaturated, even if the product goes viral.

“There has to be a balance between what a brand is known for, what products get mass scale and how to keep the scarcity,” says Lepor, “so that when you invest in these luxury items, you feel unique. ” Brands can avoid potential overreliance by using the exposure that comes with a popular item as an opportunity to introduce consumers to a wider brand universe.

“It is good to have an iconic product that everybody wants, it is better to follow-up with more products to build on this,” says Solca. “If you have a few designs that become really popular, they become popular for a reason,” says Lepor. “It’s less figuring out why something went wrong, and more figuring out how to iterate upon it to do something like that again.

Something I think is really important with the luxury world right now, is not just selling people one item, but getting them to covet the world of the brand. ” Lepor points to Cartier’s Love bracelet, as well as the wider Love Unlimited collection that was built upon it, as an example of getting it right.

“How can you stay true to a design that has been very successful, without just launching it in new colors? ”Emerging designers are also having to balance viral popularity with long-term growth. Lubin points to Conner Ives, who recorded a 49% rise in demand from the second quarter of 2026 to the third quarter, according to the Lyst Index.

“The Vintage Robe led desire, but demand was also spread across scarves, dresses and shirts,” she explains. Other success stories according to Lyst include Bottega Veneta and Chanel, both of which recorded strong demand in multiple categories.

“Strength across categories spreads commercial risk and protects brand value. It also widens a brand’s reach, because each hero product brings in a different shopper, from a bag collector to sneaker enthusiasts. ” Betting big on an already-popular product is a common path, whether it’s an oversized sneaker or a viral skirt. The brands that maintain that momentum and success, however, do so by looking forward.

“Brands need to invest in the next reason to buy while the current hero funds the business,” says Alvarado. “The strategic advantage is building the next generation’s reason to purchase before the business loses the revenue supporting its current one. ”