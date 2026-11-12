Lucasfilm announces that The Hero Awakens documentary premieres on Disney Plus on May 4 2027 alongside the Star Wars 1977 theatrical cut rerelease on February 19 2027 for the 50th anniversary.

Disney Plus will premiere the new Star Wars documentary titled The Hero Awakens on May 4 2027. This release serves as a central pillar of Lucasfilm's broader celebration of the franchise's 50th anniversary. The documentary offers an exclusive look into the production of the original 1977 feature film.

Original Star Wars Theatrical Rerelease Schedule

Concurrent with the documentary announcement, Lucasfilm confirmed that the original 1977 theatrical cut of Star Wars will return to theaters. The restored version becomes available on big screens starting February 19 2027. Selected movie theaters will also screen the film on IMAX 70mm format. This specific screening option provides a high fidelity experience for dedicated fans.

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Behind The Scenes Footage And Interviews

The Hero Awakens features never before seen footage from the making of the first Star Wars movie. Director R.J. Cutler guided this 50th anniversary chronicle using new materials. The project includes interviews recorded during the film's initial production. These conversations occurred before the movie became a global cinematic classic.

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Lucasfilm Leadership Celebration Plans

Lynwen Brennan Lucasfilm Co President highlighted the significance of returning the original version to theaters. She noted that audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen. Brennan stated that the studio looks forward to celebrating with fans all year long. The celebration includes releases like Ahsoka and Star Wars Starfighter. Exclusive merchandise and new publishing stories are also part of the strategy.

Production Credits And Industry Context

Lucasfilm produced The Hero Awakens alongside director R.J. Cutler. This Machine a part of Sony Pictures Television contributes as a producer. Kennedy Marshall also serves as a producer on the upcoming project. The documentary aims to bring joy to the Star Wars community worldwide.