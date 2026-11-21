The herd is back in action as the new 'Ice Age: Boiling Point' trailer teases a dinosaur-filled trip into the Lost World. See who is joining the voice cast before the film arrives in theaters Feb. 5, 2027.

Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie and Buck head into a lava-filled Lost World as the herd returns in 'Ice Age: Boiling Point.

'The herd is back in action as the new"Ice Age: Boiling Point" trailer teases a dinosaur-filled trip into the Lost World. See who is joining the voice cast before the film arrives in theaters Feb. 5, 2027. Those are the words of Diego, the sabertooth tiger in the new trailer for "Ice Age: Boiling Point.

Also read San Diego school leaders demand Trump administration change ICE enforcement

" Alongside him, Manny, Sid, Ellie and more favorite franchise characters return for an adventure that takes them into uncharted, lava-filled parts of the Lost World to return a dinosaur egg to a volcano nesting ground. Fans get the character banter they love and a fresh adventure with plenty of laughs in the new trailer, which opens with the group walking and reminiscing about the past.

"We used to have adventures all the time," Diego says, before Manny replies, "Now, we're all slowing down. " Right after that exchange, the trailer leans into a prehistoric adventure complete with a Jurassic Scrat, lava, dinosaurs and more.

Advertisement

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown talks 'Disney's Hexed,' caretaking for father with Alzheimer's disease Returning favorites featured in the trailer include Manny , Sid , Diego and Ellie , with Scrat back in the mix too. New additions to the voice cast include Ashley Park , Josh Peck , Vincent Tong , Adam DeVine , Coco Jones , Chris Wedge , Kari Wahlgren , Dee Bradley Baker , Eduardo Franco and James Austin Johnson .

Missing man found after basset hound shows up alone at lodge near Lake Placid