The Heartbreaking Secret My Mother Kept About Her Cancer

A daughter reflects on her mother's decision to hide her cancer diagnosis until it was too late, and the lessons she learned about openness and love.

The day my mother Maggie told me she had cancer, alongside the heart condition which I already knew about and which ultimately took her from us, started as any other Sunday.

It was February 2005 and I had just turned 27. I was an editorial assistant at a magazine and had driven back from London to my mother's Warwickshire cottage for one of her wonderful roast dinners, which I still dream about all these years later. Afterwards, as she curled up by the fire with a cup of tea, she calmly and quietly said that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer nine months earlier.

I rushed over to hug her, while she did her best to reassure me, saying it had been caught early and should be treatable. The recent headlines about Kylie Minogue's secret cancer battle, which the pop star revealed in her Netflix documentary, brought back many painful memories of my mother's private and heartbreaking fight. Kylie confessed she had a second cancer diagnosis in 2021, after being successfully treated for breast cancer in 2005 at age 36.

She said she did not feel obliged to tell the world and that she was just a shell of a person at the time. I wonder if that is how my poor mother felt. I will never know because she bravely chose to shield me from the severity of her illness, but I wish she had not. Like Kylie, my mother chose to keep her cancer a secret.

She did not reveal it until just under two months before she died. My mother, a much-loved secondary school teacher, had told only my stepfather, a GP whom she married in my early teens. He took her to all her appointments and oversaw everything, which made me feel almost redundant. Now that I am a mother of three children aged 12, 14, and 17, I understand the maternal instinct to protect your child.

However, my mother's decision also meant I was unable to comfort her in the way I would dearly have loved to, like taking her to appointments, holding her hand, and rubbing her back the way she used to do with me when I was a child. I wish she had confided in me earlier and that I had been able to provide the love and support of a daughter which she so deserved.

My mother died in the spring of 2005, aged 57, a year younger than Kylie is today. I was in my mid-20s when I was losing her, and at the time I was busy finding a flat in London with my now husband and starting my journalism career. If my mother had said that she needed me, I would have dropped everything for her.

When I asked why she had not told me until that fateful Sunday, she replied that the best thing I could do was doing what I was already doing, and that seeing me enjoy my life was the greatest gift I could give her. My mother's cancer would probably have been treatable, if not for the complication of her heart condition.

Born with a heart murmur, she managed it pretty well until her mid-50s, when she began experiencing frequent palpitations and breathlessness. She had a heart valve operation, which initially seemed to go well, but she deteriorated suddenly and died in hospital a few days after surgery.

My mother wrote me a letter just before that operation, with her characteristic humor, telling me not to worry and that the demands would begin when she got home, and reminding me of when I had fainted at the sight of my aunt's sprained ankle. Not being with my mother at the end is one of my biggest regrets.

Unfortunately, no one had told me how serious her condition was when I had called to see how she was doing, so I decided to stay in London and visit her the following weekend. The shock and grief were overwhelming; I developed shingles, which my doctor said was stress-related. But I did what my mother wanted me to do. I carried on.

I returned to work after two weeks of compassionate leave and after getting the all-clear from shingles. While I have learned to accept my mother's decision to keep things private, I know how devastating it is to be kept in the dark, something I know I would never do. I talk openly with my children about life, death, and everything in between in a way my mother did not.

I often talk to them about Granny Maggie and how much she would have loved them. I tell them about her raucous laugh, her love of Jane Austen and Jilly Cooper, and how she would light up a room when she walked in. I tell them about the hundreds of letters and cards we received from her former pupils after she died.

Luckily, I have enjoyed good health so far, in my 48 years, so I cannot imagine what it feels like to keep your cancer a secret. This experience has shaped how I parent and how I approach difficult conversations. I believe that honesty, even when painful, strengthens bonds and allows for healing. My mother's protective silence came from love, but it also left me with unanswered questions and a lingering guilt that I could not help her.

I now make it a point to share my own vulnerabilities with my children, teaching them that it is okay to ask for help and to be there for each other. The legacy of my mother's secrecy is a reminder that while we may want to shield our loved ones from pain, we also rob them of the chance to offer comfort and share the burden.

In the end, being open about our struggles can bring us closer and create a support system that sustains us through the darkest times





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