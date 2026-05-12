The Heartbreaking Aftermath of Matt Beard's Passing and Allegations Against Burnley FC

A detailed exploration of the death of former Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard, the emotional final messages to his family, and the allegations of bullying by Burnley FC.

The footballing world continues to grieve the sudden and tragic loss of Matt Beard , the former manager of Liverpool Women, who passed away last September at the age of 47.

His death, resulting from a brain injury after being found hanged at his home in Flintshire, has left a void in the sporting community and a devastated family. His brother, Mark, recently shared a poignant detail about their final interaction, revealing the last text message Matt sent before his passing. In a moment of raw emotion, Matt wrote to his brother saying that he loved him more than he would ever know.

Mark, who remained by Matt's side throughout his five days in the hospital, recalled playing Millwall songs to him in a final attempt to provide comfort. Mark expressed a deep wish that Matt had known exactly how much he was loved in those final moments, acknowledging that his brother likely felt as though the entire world was against him, despite the overwhelming support of his family.

Matt Beard was a figure of immense talent and ambition within the Women's Super League, leaving behind a legacy of success and professionalism. His most notable triumphs came during his tenure with Liverpool, where he guided the team to back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014, marking a golden era for the club. Beyond his success at Liverpool, Beard had a distinguished career managing several high-profile teams, including Millwall, Chelsea, and West Ham.

With West Ham, he demonstrated his tactical prowess by leading the squad to the 2019 FA Cup final. His influence extended beyond the United Kingdom as well, having taken charge of the Boston Breakers in the United States. Because of his significant contributions to the development and visibility of women's football, he is set to be inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame, a testament to his skill and the respect he commanded among his peers.

Despite his professional accolades, the period leading up to his death was marred by severe emotional distress, which his widow, Debbie, attributes to his time at Burnley. During a pre-inquest review hearing, Debbie alleged that Matt had been bullied by the club, describing his departure as the primary catalyst for a sharp decline in his mental health. She claimed that Matt did not leave Burnley to pursue another opportunity, but rather because he was profoundly unhappy and felt trapped.

Specifically, she alleged that the club prevented him from moving on to another role and blocked a potential move to Leicester City. The situation was further exacerbated when Beard was placed on gardening leave for three months, during which time he was reportedly forbidden from saying goodbye to his players or explaining the circumstances of his exit.

This isolation had a devastating effect on him, leaving him feeling like a failure as he struggled with the pressure of providing for his family, while Debbie had to work three jobs to sustain their household. The legal proceedings surrounding his death have taken a complex turn, with the inquest now delayed to allow for further investigation into these claims.

A critical piece of evidence is a video that Matt recorded shortly before his passing, which his family insists must be heard in court to ensure his voice is finally acknowledged. In the video, Beard explicitly names Alan Pace as the individual responsible for orchestrating the blockade of his move to Leicester City.

Debbie emphasized that Matt was naturally private and often insisted he was fine even when he was struggling internally, making the video a vital tool for revealing his true mental state. Senior coroner John Gittins has since invited Burnley FC to participate as an interested party in the proceedings. While the club has remained silent regarding the specifics of Beard's departure, the allegations of workplace bullying and the resulting psychological toll remain at the center of the inquiry.

This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of mental health support within the high-pressure environment of professional sports. The disparity between Matt's public success and his private suffering highlights the danger of the stigma surrounding mental health, where individuals may feel compelled to hide their struggles to maintain an image of strength.

His family's plea for others to speak up when they are struggling reflects a desperate hope that such a tragedy can be avoided in the future. As the football community awaits the outcome of the inquest, there is a growing call for better safeguards and support systems for coaching staff and players alike.

The loss of a man who contributed so much to the women's game is a tragedy that transcends sport, reminding everyone that behind the titles and trophies are human beings who require empathy, understanding, and support during their darkest hours





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Matt Beard Burnley FC Women's Super League Mental Health Liverpool FC Women

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's why used car prices and demand are soaring right now as gas prices skyrocketMatt Gephardt has worked in television news for more than 20 years, and as a reporter since 2010. He is now a consumer investigative reporter for KSL. You can find Matt on X at KSLmatt or email him at mattksl.com.

Read more »

Matt Smith and Sister Laura Jayne at the BAFTA TV AwardsBritish actor Matt Smith, known for his role in the TV series 'The Death Of Bunny Munro', was accompanied by his devoted sister Laura Jayne who looked stunning in a pink bejewelled gown at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Read more »

Matt Smith's Stylish Support From Sister Laura Jayne at BAFTA TV AwardsMatt Smith was supported on the red carpet by his devoted sister Laura Jayne at BAFTA TV Awards. She dressed in a pink bejeweled gown to showcase her jaw-dropping figure. Matt wore a classic black suit, a double-breasted blazer, and a polka dot shirt, completing the look with a black tie and leather boots.

Read more »

Rapids lose first match of Matt Wells era at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to St. Louis CITYMatt Wells’s Commerce City honeymoon is over.

Read more »