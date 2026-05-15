The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Supermarket Loaves: A Guide to Making the Right Choices

A guide to understanding the health and unhealthiness of supermarket loaves, with a breakdown of the nutritional content and additives found in eight popular loaves.

Piled high with bacon, dunked into soup or sandwiched around classic cheese and pickle, few foods are woven into British life quite like bread. We get through 11million loaves, or two to three slices each every day, with the factory-made, supermarket variety still the most popular.

But if you’re struggling to find a reason for your expanding waistline, your daily bread could be the culprit. Many modern loaves bear little resemblance to traditional bread made from flour, water, yeast and salt. Instead, they’re often packed with ultra-processed ingredients – emulsifiers, preservatives and sugars – to keep them softer, fresher and harder to resist.

Scientists increasingly believe these additives alter how the body burns energy, setting us up for weight gain – even if we’re not eating more. All of which means some bread is significantly healthier than others. So which deserves a place in your trolley – and which could be causing you to pile on the pounds





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Bread Health Nutrition Additives Weight Gain Sourdough Wholegrain Rye Wholegrain Fibre Glycaemic Index Satiety Hormones Calorie Intake Ultra-Processed Food (UPF) Emulsifiers Preservatives Sugars Softness Shelf Life Texture Refined Flour Bran Germ Refined Wholemeal Seeds Fatty Acids Saturated Fat Environmental Impacts Palmoil B Vitamins Iron Magnesium Linseeds Pumpkin Seeds Sunflower Seeds Wholegrain Ground Rye Water Salt Yeast Fibre Glycaemic Index Blood Sugar Spikes Satiety Hormones Calorie Intake Ultra-Processed Food (UPF) Emulsifiers Preservatives Sugars Softness Shelf Life Texture Refined Flour Bran Germ Refined Wholemeal Seeds Fatty Acids Saturated Fat Environmental Impacts Palmoil B Vitamins Iron Magnesium Linseeds Pumpkin Seeds Sunflower Seeds Wholegrain Ground Rye Water Salt Yeast

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The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Supermarket Loaves: A Guide to Making the Right ChoicesA guide to understanding the health and unhealthiness of supermarket loaves, with a breakdown of the nutritional content and additives found in eight popular loaves.

Read more »