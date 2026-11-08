The healthier salt that could reduce risk of heart disease death

Could changing just one ingredient in our diets save millions of lives?

It sounds like a claim to take with a grain of salt. The salt sub? Potassium-enriched salt. You’ve probably passed it at your grocery store countless times.

Did you know you can lower your sodium while using the same amount of salt?. According to the American Heart Association it works two ways: it reduces sodium, which increases blood pressure. But it also boosts potassium, which reduces the effect of sodium. The more potassium you consume, the more sodium comes out in your urine.

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Potassium also eases tension in blood vessel walls, helping lower blood pressure.should have it. Those with advanced kidney disease, are taking potassium supplements, or on diuretics that prevent the loss of potassium in pee are a few.

Too much potassium can build up when the kidneys don’t remove it efficiently, causing issues like nausea, vomiting, or irregular heart rateThe authors identified four conditions that would account for the greatest benefits:Hypertensive heart disease: caused by high blood pressure and can lead to heart failureChronic kidney disease: progressive loss of kidney function which can lead to kidney failure They found that replacing all salt around the world would prevent 2.96 million deaths from these diseases, every year. But partial and more specific substitutions also helped.

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As many as 1.85 million deaths would be prevented if salt was swapped only at home. Replacing 50% of all salt would save 1.72 million while 20% would save 700,000. In the US specifically, switching all salt could prevent 104,787 deaths and 491,905 new cases of these diseases every year. The authors acknowledge that replacing all salt eaten around the world is a bit unrealistic in the short term.

Especially when potassium-enriched salt costs about twice as much as regular salt. The thing is, there’s some precedent for a salt swap for public health. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, large swaths of the US had iodine deficiency, causing thyroid issues. In the early 1900s, scientists started adding iodine to salt, and it’s still widely used today.

If you’re interested in making the switch, clear it with your doctor to make sure your kidneys can handle it, and you’re not on medication that could cause problems with increased potassium. They recommend using a mix of 75% salt and 25% potassium chloride. Use it 1:1 as a replacement — there’s no gradual transition needed.