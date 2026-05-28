The Health Benefits of Dates: A Natural Prebiotic and Antioxidant-Rich Food

For centuries, dates have been a symbol of warm hospitality, welcome and wealth - but they also offer some serious health benefits. The dried fruits of the date palm tree, dates have long been a staple ingredient in Middle Eastern and North African cuisine, appearing in fragrant tagines, hearty stews and delicate desserts.

But recent research has found that the ancient fruits can solve some very modern health problems - namely high cholesterol, constipation and a poor gut microbiome. Dates shouldn't be viewed as a standalone cholesterol-lowering food, but swapping highly processed sugary snacks for whole dates as part of a balanced, Mediterranean-style diet could be beneficial for cardiovascular health. Recent figures released by Ocado revealed a 100 per cent year-on-year increase in sales of Medjool dates.

The retailer said that much of the spike has come from social media recipe trends, but it also represents more health conscious Britons moving away from 'empty calorie' chocolate bars for more nutritious sweeter treats. With that in mind, we explore how to enjoy dates in a healthy way. Dates are the dried fruits of the date palm tree What's so special about dates?

Ignoring their natural treacle-sweet taste and sticky texture, there's a lot of good stuff to be found in the molasses brown flesh of a date. Firstly, they are high in fibre. A 100g serving of dates contains 8g of insoluble fibre - also known as 'roughage' which can help keep bowel movements regular. A small 2015 study found that people who ate dates consistently for 21 days had more frequent bowel movements but did not experience diarrhoea.

Dates, which can cost as little as £2.50 a pack, are also rich in essential minerals including potassium, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese. These are needed by the body on a daily basis for heart, muscle and nerve function, red blood cell production, bone health and energy metabolism.

Dates also contain Vitamin B6, which supports the brain, immune system and metabolism, as well as antioxidants including flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acid, which help protect the body from inflammation and oxidative stress. However, they are also very high in sugar and calories. A 100g serving - roughly three or four dates - is around 275 to 315 calories and has 65g of sugar, primarily fructose and glucose.

Because of their natural sweetness, diabetics or people with blood sugar issues should be cautious about over indulging in dates - and everyone should be mindful about sugar's damaging effects on teeth. What's the link between eating dates and gut health?

A 2025 review published in the Turkish Journal of Agriculture looked at previous studies into the health benefits of dates and concluded that they are a natural prebiotic, meaning they can act as 'food' for the good bacteria in our guts. The authors stated that dates are rich in natural sugars and fibre-like polysaccharides which support helpful gut bacteria, particularly Bifidobacterium, which is found in the large intestine, and Lactobacillus, which is native to the small intestine.

These are linked with better digestion and a bolstered immune system. Eating dates also leads to an increased production of short-chain fatty acids, compounds made by gut bacteria from fibrous foods that help support bowel function and boost metabolism. Can eating dates help with cholesterol?

Dates are naturally rich in plant compounds including carotenoids, flavonoids, phenolics and anthocyanins, types of antioxidants which can combat inflammation in the body and can protect cells from damage caused by rogue oxygen molecules that is linked to certain types of cancer. They also contain sterols, plant compounds with a structure a bit like cholesterol.

Because of how they are shaped, experts say sterols can compete with cholesterol for absorption in the gut, which may help support healthier cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. Their fibrous texture also plays a part.

'Their fibre content, particularly soluble fibre, may help support healthy cholesterol levels by reducing the absorption of cholesterol in the gut,' says Ms Ludlam-Raine, author of How Not To Eat Ultra-Processed. 'Dates also contain polyphenols and potassium, which can support heart health more broadly. ',





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