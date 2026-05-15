The Healing Power of Tall Tour for Tall People

At Tall Tour, a traveling meetup for very tall people, attendees share their experiences with shoe shopping, swapping stories about door frames, and even speed dating to find understanding partners. The highlight of the event is when the tallest man and woman in attendance are crowned. Through this experience, many tall people felt a sense of healing and a shared commonality with their fellow tall attendees.

At a Seattle sports bar on a recent Saturday night, hundreds of very tall people got to experience something rare: blending in. Women in their highest heels craned their necks to look at someone taller.

Men who usually duck under doorways looked ordinary. For once, nobody had to explain why they don’t play basketball. Welcome to Tall Tour, a traveling meetup drawing thousands across the United States to celebrate the one physical trait that has made them stand out — for good and ill. Since launching last summer, the tour has visited 19 cities, with crowds swelling from an initial 30 people in Tampa, Florida, to some 4,000 in Orlando, according to organizers. Seattle drew around 750, they said. ...





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