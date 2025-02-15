The Haunting Reality of 'The Holdovers' - An Interview with Mary and Rose

A harrowing look at a mother's unraveling as she faces a personal crisis while caring for her ailing daughter. The film, 'The Holdovers,' stars Rose Byrne in a captivating performance that delves into the depths of human resilience and vulnerability. Interviews with director Mary and actress Rose offer insights into the film's genesis, the creative process, and the powerful impact of the film's unique aesthetic.

Linda, a therapist and mother, finds her life unraveling. Her daughter suffers from a mysterious illness requiring constant care, her husband is distant and preoccupied with work, her patients experience unusual crises, her own therapist turns hostile, and a burst pipe in her apartment forces her and her daughter into a cramped, unsettling motel.

Shot in intensely claustrophobic close-ups that capture every tremor of Byrne's visceral performance, the film follows Linda as she navigates a series of increasingly surreal humiliations, searching for solace and support in vain. Supporting performances by Conan O'Brien as Linda's therapist and ASAP Rocky as the motel superintendent add surprising depth and effectiveness to the film. The movie premiered earlier this month and will compete in the main competition at the Berlin International Film Festival next week. A24 will release the film in the fall, with an awards season campaign underway for Byrne.Mary talks about the film's genesis, stemming from her own experience of relocating to San Diego with her daughter for medical treatment. They lived in a small, run-down motel for eight months, a period that deeply affected Mary and inspired the story. She explains how turning this challenging experience into art became a way to reclaim control.Rose Byrne shares her insight into the intense filming process, particularly the extreme close-ups and handheld shots. She describes the technical adjustments required, the constant awareness of the camera capturing her every nuance, and her initial apprehension about the unconventional aesthetic. Ultimately, she was captivated by the cinematic language and the powerful impact it created.Mary discusses the casting process, emphasizing the need for an actor who could carry the film's emotional weight and engage the audience. She reveals that Rose Byrne's comedic talent and undeniable charisma were crucial factors in her decision, believing that these qualities would allow the story to resonate even more deeply.





