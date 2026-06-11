The Haunting Psychology and Subverted Ending of Curry Barker's Obsession

An in-depth look at the plot, character dynamics, and the disturbing directorial decisions behind the horror film Obsession, including the secret alternate ending.

Curry Barker has firmly established himself as a provocative new voice in the horror genre with the release of his feature directorial debut, Obsession. Having previously garnered attention from genre enthusiasts with his work on Milk & Serial, Barker has now scaled his ambitions, delivering a film that is as emotionally devastating as it is terrifying.

The narrative centers on a young man named Bear, portrayed by Michael Johnston, who embodies the archetype of the shy, overlooked nice guy. In a desperate attempt to secure the affection of his crush, Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, Bear utilizes a mystical artifact known as a One Wish Willow. His wish is simple yet possessive: he wants Nikki to love him more than anyone else in the world.

While this may seem like a romantic fantasy on the surface, the film quickly pivots into a nightmare, as the wish manifests in a way that strips Nikki of her autonomy and identity, transforming her into a vessel of terrifying obsession. Barker cleverly subverts the hero trope by revealing that Bear is the true antagonist of the piece.

His refusal to undo the wish, coupled with his desire to manipulate the terms of Nikki's love, highlights a deep-seated narcissism and cowardice. Meanwhile, the real Nikki becomes a tragic passenger in her own body, only able to surface for fleeting, agonizing moments, creating a visceral sense of claustrophobia and despair that elevates the movie beyond a standard fright fest. The climax of the film is a chaotic descent into violence and regret.

As the entity controlling Nikki leaves a trail of bodies, including the characters Sarah and Ian, Bear finds himself trapped by the consequences of his own selfishness. In a desperate attempt to resolve the situation, Bear contemplates suicide to break the wish.

However, his inherent cowardice prevails; he cannot bring himself to pull the trigger, instead attempting to overdose on pills, only to immediately regret the decision. The cycle of misery only ends when the entity version of Nikki breaks a second One Wish Willow, resulting in Bear's death and the sudden return of the real Nikki to her physical form. The film concludes not with a sigh of relief, but with a bone-chilling scream that lingers long after the credits roll.

This ending was not always the plan. In interviews with Entertainment Weekly, Barker revealed that he originally envisioned a Romeo and Juliet style conclusion where both protagonists perished. He had filmed multiple versions of the finale, including one where Nikki ended her own life to escape the trauma. It was the intervention of his father, seasoned screenwriter Jeff Barker, and other collaborators that led to the final cut.

They argued that it would be far more disturbing and impactful if Nikki survived, forcing her to live with the psychological wreckage of her experience. Actress Inde Navarrette echoed this sentiment, noting that the choice allowed the audience to sit with the character's grief and trauma. By denying the viewer the closure of death, Barker transforms the ending from a tragic release into a haunting study of survival.

The final image of Nikki is not one of victory, but of absolute terror, suggesting that while she has regained her body, the soul-destroying trauma of her captivity is an inescapable prison. The film thus serves as a grim reminder that some wounds never heal, and survival is not always a happy ending





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