The Hateful Eight: A Noteworthy Watch Despite Its Negativity

The Hateful Eight is one of Quentin Tarantino’s most nihilistic movies. It runs nearly three hours, lacks the romance of Django Unchained and the ass-kicking heart of Kill Bill, and instead lingers in the muck with its characters in varying degrees of dirtbaggery. While the movie is brutally pessimistic, there are two notable exceptions among the cast who give the director some of his most vivid characters.

With the 2015 western The Hateful Eight , writer-director Quentin Tarantino made a conscious return to a story he had explored before: What happens when you put a handful of violent characters all in the same room for the duration of a whole movie?

The film was a reflection of what he had done with 1992's Reservoir Dogs, and after courting the biggest box-office success of his career with 2012's Django Unchained, Tarantino was practically playing the hits with The Hateful Eight. Taking place shortly after the Civil War, it followed eight (or so) characters who are trapped together at Minnie's Haberdashery during a snowstorm.

But it's the storm brewing inside that features some of Tarantino's favorite themes: racial prejudice, redemption, revenge, pretending, and a whole lot of talking





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Quentin Tarantino The Hateful Eight Racial Prejudice Redemption Revenge Pretending Walton Goggins Samuel L. Jackson Katharine Isabelle Brett Mills Iron Range Boy W房子 Mystery

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