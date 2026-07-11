The Hartford Appoints Ryan Nally as Head of Energy to Lead Growth Amid Market Hardening

The Hartford has appointed Ryan Nally, formerly of Travelers, as Head of Energy to drive profitable growth across its national energy insurance portfolio.

The Hartford has appointed Ryan Nally as the new Head of Energy within its Middle and Large Business division. In this role, Nally will oversee the vision, strategy, execution, and financial performance of the insurer's national Energy portfolio. He joins the company from Travelers, where he served as Assistant Vice President and Field Practice Lead for Oil and Gas. This strategic hire comes as the energy insurance market faces significant shifts due to the global energy transition, volatile commodity prices, and evolving catastrophe risks.

Nally will report directly to David DeSilva, who leads the Construction and Energy division at The Hartford. He will be based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, positioning him at the center of the company's commercial insurance operations. The appointment signals a clear commitment from The Hartford to treat energy as a priority growth vertical rather than a niche line of business. This decision reflects the insurer's recognition that energy underwriting requires specialized leadership in a complex and capital-intensive sector.

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Nally brings more than 20 years of insurance industry experience to his new role. His expertise spans traditional oil and gas operations, power and utility sectors, and emerging renewable energy technologies. At Travelers, he held nationwide oversight of the company's oil and gas portfolio and its broader underwriting initiatives. This extensive background provides The Hartford with deep market intelligence on how a direct competitor structures its energy book and manages risk across different geographic and operational profiles.

The primary mandate for Nally is to drive profitable growth while maintaining strict underwriting discipline. He will focus on both traditional and emerging energy segments, ensuring that the company does not sacrifice long-term stability for short-term volume. Additionally, he is tasked with strengthening relationships with brokers and key customers. This focus on partnership is crucial as the market hardens and clients seek carriers that can handle complex, multi-segment risks with reliability and financial strength.

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Developing the next generation of energy underwriting talent is another critical component of Nally's role. The industry currently faces a significant skills gap as experienced professionals retire. By investing in mentorship and training, The Hartford aims to build a robust bench of underwriters who understand both fossil fuel risks and clean energy technologies. This initiative addresses a known industry-wide challenge and positions The Hartford to compete effectively against rivals like AIG, Chubb, Zurich, and Liberty Mutual.

The energy insurance landscape has been reshaped by climate-related losses and regulatory scrutiny of fossil fuel underwriting. Some insurers have retreated from high-risk areas like coal or tar sands due to reputational pressure. Meanwhile, others have expanded their coverage for renewable energy installations. The Hartford's choice of a leader with cross-segment expertise suggests it intends to compete across the full energy spectrum. This strategy aligns with the reality that many modern energy clients operate across multiple segments, such as oil companies investing in carbon capture or utilities building wind farms.

Nally's combined experience aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of energy clients. Many companies now diversify their portfolios, with midstream operators moving into hydrogen or traditional producers investing in renewables. The Hartford's approach allows it to provide comprehensive coverage for these complex operations. For brokers who place energy risks, this appointment suggests that The Hartford is eager to expand its appetite for energy submissions. They may offer more flexible terms for well-presented risks to win business in a competitive market.

Competitors will be watching closely as Nally assumes his new responsibilities. His departure from Travelers removes a seasoned underwriting leader from a rival carrier. This move may pressure Travelers to fill the gap quickly and could lead to increased competitive bidding for energy renewals. Other carriers should anticipate The Hartford becoming more aggressive in its outreach to energy clients and brokers. The success of this appointment will likely be measured by The Hartford's energy premium volume and loss ratios in upcoming quarterly filings.

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For energy companies seeking coverage, the appointment offers new opportunities. The Hartford's focus on traditional and emerging segments indicates a willingness to consider risks that span multiple operational types. Companies with complex or multi-segment operations may find a more receptive underwriting audience. This is particularly relevant for organizations navigating the energy transition while maintaining their core fossil fuel operations. The Hartford's ability to balance these risks will be a key differentiator in the market.

Brokers are advised to initiate contact with Nally's team in Greenwood Village to understand the carrier's updated appetite and capacity. As the market continues to evolve, having a dedicated Head of Energy with deep sector knowledge can provide significant advantages. The Hartford's investment in this leadership role indicates a long-term strategy to capture market share. Professionals with energy or engineering backgrounds may also see new career opportunities as the company expands its underwriting bench. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for The Hartford's energy business and the broader insurance market.