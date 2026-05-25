The Harry Potter Franchise Ends, HBO Maximizes Its Influence

The Harry Potter series is entering a new era, with the original films concluding. HBO is heavily marketing the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, showcasing its divergence from the movies in a trailer, positioning the show as the start of a new Harry Potter era.

The Harry Potter franchise is transitioning into a new era , concluding the current film series. Despite being adapted from the books, which generally attract a dedicated fanbase, the movie franchise skyrocketed into a global phenomenon.

The franchise has significantly impacted virtual environments, with Wizarding World projects, such as theme parks, employing visuals and designs inspired by the films. Additionally, video games like Hogwarts Legacy have been created with movie visuals integrated into their gameplay. The Fantastic Beasts movie series, which aimed to continue the Harry Potter franchise by telling a prequel story set in the same world, struggled to gain traction, leading to uncertainty.

However, the original films remain popular, and 2026 will bring an end to that era. In December of that year, HBO Max will release the first season of a Harry Potter TV show, with new actors, sets, designs, and a more faithful retelling of the story compared to the movie franchise.

Expected to run for seven seasons, each based on the original Harry Potter books, the show aims to be a decade-long journey, and HBO is officially branding this period as the start of a new era of Harry Potter. HBO's recent marketing showcases the new era with trailers emphasizing the upcoming Harry Potter show, contrasting it with other projects. In the trailer, the Harry Potter show receives a separate homage at the end, proving HBO's importance of the upcoming show





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Harry Potter Franchise Ends New Era HBO TV Show

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