The Harmful Consequences of a Frictionless Life

AI chatbots offer the fantasy of frictionless relationships but teach us nothing about the reality of messy human relationships. We need to experience rupture and repair.

The development of emotional intelligence requires us to be vulnerable, take risks, hurt and be hurt. The development of social intelligence requires experiences of getting things wrong and being wronged.

”. In it, I stated that development of the “self” relies heavily on friction, trial-and-error and navigating the unknown. I asserted that by replacing these struggles with optimised, predictable convenience, AI threatens active self-discovery and perhaps even challenges the very concept of “self”. The concept of a frictionless life is one I’ve continued to contemplate.

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We need friction. It invites us to examine our biases and assumptions. It helps us to develop and grow.in an effort to avoid the messy, imperfect realties of human relationships. But guess what?

A frictionless life is a, where the algorithm traps us in silos where everyone agrees with us. I don’t think we learn much in silos. There’s no friction. There’s no space to explore biases and assumptions.

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There’s no room to grow. I’ve also seen what happens when an adversary slides in from left field: I often hear the phrase, “I don’t like conflict,” and who does? But what that phrase often means is, “I don’t know how to manage it; I haven’t got the skills. ” Inwhich describes what happens when there is a split or lack of attunement followed by a renewed closeness and connection .

This comes from psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott’s observations of what he termed “good-enough” mothering, where ruptures are inevitable, though hopefully occasional. During infancy, the baby uses opportunities of misattunement to learn to tolerate frustration, regulate their emotions and develop a sense of self. They learn to manage friction. A rupture in any relationship, including therapeutic ones, presents an opportunity.

It is often the struggle moments, if we can survive them, that facilitate connectedness and change. But what if we cannot survive them? What if we never learned or have forgotten how? Whereas a lack of “good-enough” early experiences deny infants the opportunity to develop the skills necessary for reparation, AI chatbots generate a kind of unlearning which leads to unrealistic expectations about the complexities of human relationships.

This can lead to social atrophy and a lack of conflict resolution skills. It can lead to emotional detachment and withdrawal. It can fuel fear and Human connections are messy, imperfect, unpredictable and clumsy. We “um” and we “er”.

We say the wrong thing. We misunderstand and are misunderstood. We make mistakes. We are vulnerable.

We might cause offence or be offended. We might cause or be hurt. These are the struggle moments that AI chatbots eradicate. Artificial companions never misunderstand.

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They are always validating and affirming, infinitely agreeable and sycophantic. They never get frustrated or impatient. They don’t misunderstand us or tell us we’ve made a mistake. They are not vulnerable and they can’t get hurt or offended.

Our interactions with chatbots are always frictionless and they carry zero risk. They teach us nothing, however, about what it’s like to be in relationship with an imperfect human.requires friction – experiences of getting things wrong and being wronged and surviving. Struggle moments present valuable opportunities to deepen relationships. A frictionless life is a fantasy.

Opting out of messy human relationships and choosing to live in that fantasy helps no one. Winnicott, D.W. . The maturational process and the facilitating environment: Studies in the theory of emotional development.

International Universities Press. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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