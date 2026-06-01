The Handmaid's Tale Surges on Netflix Global Charts Following Spin-Off Success

The critically acclaimed Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, boasting an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score, has become a top-viewed show on Netflix in numerous countries shortly after its addition to the platform. The dystopian drama's renewed popularity is partly fueled by the strong reception of its spin-off, The Testaments, which finished its first season with a major finale. Originally running for six seasons and created by Bruce Miller, the show made history as the first streaming series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. Set in the totalitarian republic of Gilead, the story explores themes of oppression, resistance, and survival. Its recent addition to Netflix's library in various regions has propelled it to the Top 10 in markets across Latin America and Europe, making it a prime candidate for weekend binge-watching.

Hulu 's 83% Rotten Tomatoes sci-fi series is dominating Netflix charts globally just days after arriving on the streaming giant, and its momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Its spin-off, which recently ended its first season with a game-changing finale, has partly contributed to the renewed success, alongside the show's consistently powerful episodes. Running for six seasons from April 26, 2017, to May 27, 2025, the series was created by Bruce Miller, whose work on the show earned Emmy wins in 2017 for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

As the first streaming series ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, The Handmaid's Tale has enjoyed remarkable success since its debut. Based on Margaret Atwood's bestselling novel, the dystopian drama is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society established in what was once part of the United States.

Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as state property, forcing fertile women, known as Handmaids, into child-bearing servitude in a desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. The Handmaid's Tale was added to Netflix's catalog in select regions in early May and quickly captured the attention of viewers worldwide.

This week alone, the series has surged on the platform's charts, ranking among the Top 10 most-watched shows in international territories, including Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, and Mexico, among others. That makes it the perfect binge-watch heading into the weekend, especially since its spin-off, The Testaments, just concluded its first season and is already expected to return for Season 2





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The Handmaid's Tale Netflix Hulu Bruce Miller Margaret Atwood The Testaments Spin-Off Streaming Dystopian Award-Winning Global Charts Top 10 Binge-Watch

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