The Handmaid's Tale: Sequel Series in Development

A sequel series to the acclaimed dystopian drama 'The Handmaid's Tale' is reportedly in development, promising to continue the story of Gilead and its inhabitants.

While the first season of ' The Handmaid's Tale ' concluded, leaving fans with a sense of closure, the story is far from over. A sequel series is on the horizon, promising to delve deeper into the world of Gilead and the lives of its inhabitants. Details about the new series, which has been in development since 2022, have finally emerged. According to reports, filming is expected to commence at the end of March. However, an official series order has yet to be confirmed.

The sequel series will be narrated by Aunt Lydia and will follow the intertwined fates of two young women: Agnes, who resides in Gilead, and Daisy, who lives in Canada. Their journeys will uncover not only the secrets of Gilead but also the workings of the resistance. Agnes is believed to be connected to June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle), a suggestion hinted at in the novel but not explicitly stated. It remains unclear if Moss will reprise her role in the television sequel.The development of the sequel series comes at a time when 'The Handmaid's Tale's' thematic relevance seems to be growing ever stronger. Bruce Miller, the showrunner for the first five seasons, has previously commented on the series's increasing relevance in light of changing political landscapes. The sequel series is expected to expand upon the existing narrative while offering a fresh perspective on the world of Gilead. Miller has stated his desire for the sequel to stand on its own as a complete and satisfying story, adding another chapter to the larger tapestry woven by Margaret Atwood





