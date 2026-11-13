'The Guilt Hit Harder Than The Pain Meds Could Cover': Caregivers Are Sharing The Deathbed Confessions That Left Them Completely And Utterly Sick To Their Stomachs

'He kept repeating that he wished he’d come clean years earlier instead of letting the lie grow.'

I like to write about spooky stuff, including *EEK* politics, as well as various lifestyle and pop culture topics. Note: This post contains mentions of many upsetting topics, including suicide, child murder/sexual abuse, hateful ideologies, etc. Please read with discretion.

Healthcare workers have to witness the good, the bad, and the ugly in people each day. And it can getpeople die in hospitals in the US. And sometimes, healthcare workers witness some of the last words in somebody's lifetime. While these words can be heartfelt and wholesome at times, they can also be some of the darkest, most disturbing secrets that act as one last plea for forgiveness.

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Here are a few examples that left medical professionals speechless:"An older dude I was transporting in the ambulance had both feet in the grave. He admitted to shooting his wife’s first love and died not long after getting to the hospital.

" "A 92-year-old man was telling me about how he’s been moving drugs for the cartel and driving them over the border. He said he had been doing it all through his 70s and early 80s. Said he had a 30-year-old wife and a 10-year-old child. I thought he was delirious, but then, sure enough, a 30-year-old Mexican woman and his 10-year-old son came to visit.

Like that Clint Eastwood movie, "I worked in hospice and had a German woman tell me a bunch of stories about how she had to move to South America after WWII. She had five or six kids living in basically a shack and said it was really a terrible way of life for a while.

After listening to her for a bit, I put together that her husband was a Nazi officer and they were fleeing so he wouldn’t get prosecuted for war crimes.

" "I had a patient with dementia who was a cop from the '70s into the '90s, and he would sundown pretty hard. He told me a lot of terrible things he did against people of color. He used to take bribes and take advantage of women who he would pull over. It was kind of like he was confessing while sundowning because he felt comfortable with me, but then the next day he would be completely lucid.

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If you mentioned anything that he said the previous evening, he would just deny it.

" "A man told me that when he was 13, he and his best friend got out his daddy’s gun and were playing Russian roulette when he accidentally killed his friend. The two older women that lived across the street ran over and panicked, so they helped disturb the scene, put the gun in the dead boy’s hand, and cleaned the other kid up. I don’t know why, but the women were scared he would get in trouble.

Even as an old man, he would look up at me and say, 'I murdered my best friend. I didn’t mean to, but he was dead. His parents thought he killed himself, and that’s even worse.

'" "A 90-year-old woman told me she realized in her youth that she was a lesbian. Thinking it was a sin, she married her husband and stayed with him for over 60 years.

" "Had a hospice patient confess she had smothered her profoundly disabled newborn in the late 1930s. The baby had the kind of issues that would involve surgeries that simply didn’t exist back when the child was born — the esophagus didn’t attach to the stomach. The husband was threatening to abandon her and the other kids because it 'obviously' was because of something she did that the baby had severe disabilities.

The baby was wasting away, crying, unable to take in anything. So she smothered it. One of the saddest people I ever met.

" "One lady said her son was her favorite child. Her daughter was the primary caretaker and was at her bedside.

""My dad had one brother who died in his early 20s. Days before my grandad died, we were at the hospital, and he said he wished my dad had been the one who died and that his other son had survived.

" "I was an intern at the time on a neurology rotation. A gentleman in his 50s or 60s had some paralysis and loss of sensation in his lower legs. One morning, we told him that his daughter called to ask about him. He broke into tears and said, 'She cares?

' And he proceeded to tell us his children stopped talking to him years ago when, in a heated argument, he told his ex-wife to kill herself, and she did. He was over the moon to get the chance to make amends with his daughter. That evening, after speaking to her on the phone, he suddenly died of cardiac arrest.

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" "An 80-something-year-old woman confessed to cheating on her husband with five different men while she was married and didn't regret any of it. Her husband was sitting right next to her. He brushed it off as her being delirious. 😬" "A pastor's wife confessed to me that she drowned her two kids in a tub shortly before she died on hospice.

Said she was scared to die, and I'm genuinely shocked she stayed alive for as long as she did.

" "I once had a very confused patient with advanced Parkinson’s who mistook me for his adult daughter. He broke down and kept apologizing for tearing the family apart. He confessed to having some kind of sexual relations with his wife’s 13-year-old sister .

Honestly, I don’t know if this was true or not, but he went on for over 30 minutes and was divorced, so…" "My aunt was an ICU nurse and once mentioned a patient who spent his final hours admitting he’d hidden a gambling addiction that drained the family savings. He kept repeating that he wished he’d come clean years earlier instead of letting the lie grow. It sounded like the guilt hit harder than the pain meds could cover.

" "I had a patient with dementia who told me all about the different men she slept with to try to have another child, while her daughter looked like she wanted the earth to just open up and swallow her whole. This 65-year-old woman going on about all these one-night stands was hilarious.

" "One lady’s movement disorder was progressing. She was weakening so much that she could hardly speak. When her friend visited, she wrote on the whiteboard given to her, 'Kyle killed four women.

' Her friend said that Kyle was her husband, who has since died. I wasn’t able to stick around for much longer, but wow.

" "Once the COVID vaccine became available in the early stages of the pandemic, many men refused it because their leaders told them to. Cut to these men, dying in the ICU and barely able to breathe, saying to themselves and to me, 'I’m so stupid. I’m so stupid. Why didn’t I get the vaccine!?

' And I said plural because I actually had three different male patients in that same scenario, and they all died a terrible death. ""My first ever nursing job was in a retirement home. We had a sweet old lady with pretty severe dementia, but she was always prim and proper and let you know that was the way she was raised.

Not too long before she passed, we had her in a wheelchair at the nurses' station, and she told me about how she was a stripper in her early 20s. This would have been sometime in the 1950s. She really got into the story, trying to shake and move. Hilarious.

"is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.. The 988 Lifeline is available 24/7/365. Your conversations are free and confidential. Other international suicide helplines can be found at If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text theat 1-800-656-4673 , which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center