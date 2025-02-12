The Guardians' Split in 'Invincible' Season 3: A More Nuanced Take on Civil War

Invincible Season 3 continues its trend of refreshing superhero tropes, mirroring the Avengers' division in Captain America: Civil War, but with a much more complex and layered approach. The split in The Guardians of the Globe explores the gray areas of morality and loyalty, forcing characters to confront their beliefs and personal motivations.

Simmons) as a dark take on a Superman character, Darkwing (Lennie James) and Darkwing II (Cleveland Berto) as a parody of Batman, with an even closer allusion to the Caped Crusader in the finale of Season 2, 'I Thought You Were Stronger,' when Mark (Steven Yeun) is thrown into different universes by Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). Season 3 has continued in this vein, with the second and third episodes, 'A Deal With the Devil' and 'You Want a Real Costume, Right?' portraying a division in The Guardians of the Globe. This split in the best superhero team on the planet mirrors Captain America: Civil War’s division of the team. The similarities are unquestionable, but changing the nature of the decision from joining the government to leaving it gives us new reflections on the stakes and motives of the teams. The motivations behind the dispute are far grayer than in Civil War, and with the stakes as high as they are with the Viltrumites on the way, this split feels like it will have far more immediate consequences for our heroes and Earth.The Guardians Split Based on Mark's Conflict With Cecil in 'Invincible' Close After Mark slaughters the Reanimen of Cecil (Walton Goggins) and Rudy (Ross Marquand) and removes the sonic device in Mark's head, The Guardians become split because of their different beliefs over whether it is better to fix a broken system from the inside or to create their own system. On the one hand, Rex (Jason Mantzoukas), Rae (Grey Griffin), Bulletproof (Jay Pharoah), Monster Girl (Griffin), and Rudy no longer trust Cecil as they fear he'll turn on them if they get out of line. On the other hand, Immortal (Marquand), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), Black Samson (Khary Payton), and Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz) stay as they still believe in the GDA and that they can do the most good from within. In the end, the split occurs in a way that many could predict, as the characters that stay are considered to be rule-followers or lawful characters, whereas people like Rex and Bulletproof have shown signs of discontent in the past, with Bulletproof's doubt about whether they were the best superhero team going back to Season 2 when he brought it up to Samson. At the time, and in this season's opening episode, Samson described the team as an 'unbreakable' family. But through this split, we are shown that, like a family, there are many different opinions and trains of thought.The Guardians' Split in 'Invincible' Is Far More Nuanced Than the Avengers' in 'Civil War' While Cap (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) disagree on whether to submit to the government entirely, the Guardians are already under the hierarchy of the GDA and, therefore, Cecil. It’s a murkier proposition to leave because the status quo is that the Guardians, under the GDA’s direction, are the best in the world, and we’ve seen that proven before. However, Cecil’s open attack on Mark and the threat the superheroes like Rex and Rae feel from their own boss forces their hand to leave. Therefore, it’s difficult for anyone to disagree with either side, while it felt easier for audiences to pick between Cap and Iron Man. Furthermore, some of the heroes have their own personal reasons to stay or go, which makes the split more dynamic and means there won't be complete harmony within either side. For example, Shapesmith only stays because Cecil previously gave him another chance after he fled Mars. While it is a fascinating display of how Cecil's approach to giving second chances can work, it also means that Shapesmith is not as committed to this side as the others, like Immortal, as his loyalty is mostly a feeling of obligation rather than a true belief in Cecil's actions. Rudy also has his own reasons for leaving, as the scene between himself and Samson shows. He admits he wouldn't want to leave Monster Girl's side, but Rudy also knows that Invincible is a hero he might need on his side one day as the most powerful person on the planet. Therefore, there is a fascinating mix of ideological reasons, as Rex, Immortal, and Dupli-Kate have for their ways of thinking, as well as more personal motives like Rudy and Shapesmith display





