A critical analysis of major UK supermarket Christmas adverts from M&S, Waitrose, and others, highlighting the widening gap between the aspirational, middle-class narratives portrayed in campaigns like the M&S Mr and Mrs Claus story and the grim economic reality of the public in 2026.

. In fact, I would say I actively like all of these actors in the correct context, whether that be indiscriminately assassinating people in Netflix’sfor the UK’s mega brands, which have clearly commandeered the lion’s share of the entire year’s marketing budgets, feels simply too smugly middle-class to bear in 2026.

If you’ve managed to make it to this point in November without seeing these ads – and genuine congratulations if you have – a quick recap. Scott Thomas as a glamorous gran who transforms one of the numerous spare rooms in her massive Boomer home into a sumptuous disco party den for two rambunctious – and frankly ungrateful – grandchildren. Just one more?

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Lucy Punch and James Norton star as Mr and Mrs Claus in the M&S Christmas advert as a plummy young Mr and Mrs Claus; she convinces him to shave off the beard and, suddenly unrecognisable , he heads into the world to experience Christmas incognito.

There, he discovers that the holiday season is really all about choirs of saccharine, singing children, spending time with friends and, of course, scarfing down overpriced mini vol-au-vents while decked out in a full range of bejewelled Marks and Sparks partywear. This year in particular, that gap between our grim reality and the aspirational Christmas being touted on TV seems so wide it should come with a vertigo warning, which, at a whopping 5 minutes and 50 seconds, is practically a short film.

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The yummy mummy supermarket of the upper classes has created a sequel to last year’sWaitrose 2 – The Return: Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson reunite for the Waitrose advert In and of themselves, there’s nothing necessarily wrong with these whimsical, if cloying, adverts – apart from the last example technically being a sequel advertisement. In any case, the concept of corporations whipping up our festive feelings in a calculated effort to encourage us to empty our pockets in the lead-up to the most highly commercialised festival of the year is nothing new.

But there’s something about them when all stacked up together, en masse, that sticks in one’s craw. As my colleague Katie Rosseinsky so perfectly put itKristin Scott Thomas stars as a glamorous granny with room to spare in the John Lewis Christmas offering That’s the feeling they engender across the board.

This year in particular, that gap between our grim reality and the aspirational Christmas being touted on TV – one in which the stakes are so low as to be non-existent, and everyone has endless cash to splash on bags stuffed with high-end appetisers, bougie homeware and chic new outfits – seems so wide it should come with a vertigo warning. Sure, the marketing execs couldn’t have known, back when they were creating these benign slices of festive fluff, that their releases would end up coinciding with the.

But they probably could have sensed the national temperature might have plummeted significantly in the past 12 months: the threat of war looming, the government instructions toand the ever-worsening effects of climate change are enough to make anyone feel a bit “bah humbug” this year. Or, indeed, just plain terrified. So if the out-of-reach middle-class excess of it all is getting to you this year, just know you’re not alone.

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And if the only way to get through the festive period is to shout incomprehensibly at the telly and change the channel the second you hear the grating sound of children’s voices singing Sam Fender’s “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – well, perhaps that’s the