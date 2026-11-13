The Grieving Families Act would have helped ease the pain for grieving families of construction workers

The Grieving Families Act would have been the first significant update to New York’s wrongful death statute since the 1800s. This Act would have allowed the

. At the corner of Flatbush and Bedford Avenues, a building with residential units collapsed into a construction site where excavation work was ongoing. At the jobsite, the contractor involved had already been cited for violations by the Department of Buildings on multiple occasions.

For instance, on one occasion the contractor had been issued a stop-work order, and on another, the contractor had been cited due to failure to install required safety precautions, including netting and sheds. Violations like these can be indicative of a jobsite that puts profits first and safety last. And because of that misguided priority, dangerous construction practices can result in the death of, or injury to, those who work at these jobsites or live around them.

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Tragically, in this collapse, at least eight people have been killed and 18 others injured. Inevitably, there will be litigation because of this accident.

However, the pain that these families feel, because of the negligence of the parties responsible, will not be considered. That is because of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Grieving Families Act would have been the first significant update to New York’s wrongful death statute since the 1800s.

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This Act would have allowed the families of wrongful death victims to recover compensation for their emotional distress and anguish from the parties responsible. Specifically, the Act would have allowed families to recover compensation for the “grief or anguish caused by the decedent’s death, and for any disorder caused by such grief or anguish”; “loss of love, society, protection, comfort, companionship, and consortium resulting from the decedent’s death”; and “loss of nurture, guidance, counsel, advice, training, and education resulting from the decedent’s death.

” Without the Grieving Families Act, families cannot recover compensation outside of their loved one’s lost income and funeral and burial costs. The New York State Legislature recognized this injustice and passed the Grieving Families Act four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Each time the Act was passed, it was vetoed by Governor Hochul. And each time, Governor Hochul cited concerns that the Act would drive up insurance premiums.

After a tragedy like this, the governor needs to ask herself: What’s worth more, an insurance company’s bottom line or the lives of our fellow New Yorkers? NYC advocates seek more support for family caregivers often overlooked in healthcare systemkilled by stray bullet Brooklyn building collapse: Death toll climbs to eight as more victims are pulled from the rubble overnight