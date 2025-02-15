The Green Mirage: How the 'Green' Energy Agenda Threatens America's Energy Security

President Trump's return to office offers the opportunity to unlock affordable and reliable energy sources, challenging the flawed 'green' narrative pushed by the previous administration. This article exposes the dark underbelly of the 'green' energy movement, highlighting its reliance on unethical mining practices, environmental destruction, and economic instability.

Are massive wind turbines that scar landscapes, slaughter birds, and rely even more on critical minerals from China the answer to our energy future? The answer is simple: nothing. President Donald Trump ’s reentry into the White House will unlock affordable and reliable energy avenues, all while bulldozing the previous administration’s faulty “green” narrative.

The term “green” has been weaponized as a branding tool to push a radical energy transition that is anything but clean, sustainable, or just. Former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently touted America’s so-called “green” economy, touting government-subsidized battery and solar plants as a new industrial renaissance. But what she fails to mention is that this vision of a “clean” future is built on exploitation, environmental destruction, and economic instability. \Take cobalt, a key mineral in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage. The Democratic Republic of the Congo produces over 70% of the world’s cobalt, much of it extracted in dangerous, inhumane conditions. Thousands of children labor in hazardous mines, inhaling toxic dust and risking deadly cave-ins, all so Western countries can feel virtuous driving electric cars. Lithium, another essential battery component, is no better. Extracting it requires massive amounts of water, depleting scarce resources in places such as Chile’s Atacama Desert, leaving behind toxic waste. Solar panels, which rely on polysilicon largely produced in China, are often manufactured in coal-heavy regions, negating much of their purported climate benefits. And wind turbines? Their blades, made from fiberglass, cannot be recycled and end up in landfills, while their production depends on rare earth elements mined in devastating conditions. \This so-called “green” energy agenda is a Trojan horse that hands economic and geopolitical leverage to China, which dominates the global supply chain for solar panels, batteries, and critical minerals. Ironically, the same policymakers who decry foreign interference in our economy are eager to dismantle our greatest energy advantage: fossil fuels. America possesses some of the world’s largest reserves of coal, oil, and natural gas — resources that have powered our economic growth and provided energy security. Yet, the Biden administration’s relentless war on domestic energy production threatened our prosperity while enriching our competitors. Advocates of so-called “green” energy claim we can replace fossil fuels with wind and solar, but reality paints a different picture. Unlike coal, natural gas, or nuclear power, which provide reliable, 24/7 energy, wind and solar depend on the weather. No sun? No power. No wind? No power. It’s an unreliable system that fails precisely when we need energy the most: during extreme weather events. California, a poster child for aggressive renewable mandates, suffers from rolling blackouts and skyrocketing electricity rates. Meanwhile, Europe, after shuttering coal plants in favor of renewables, is scrambling to restart them as energy shortages loom. The lesson is clear: Abandoning reliable energy sources in favor of intermittent renewables is a recipe for disaster.





